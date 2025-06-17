  • home icon
How to beat Dynamax Hatenna Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jun 17, 2025 14:56 GMT
How to beat Dynamax Hatenna Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more
Pokemon GO Dynamax Hatenna Max Battle guide (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Dynamax Hatenna currently receiving the most attention, Pokemon GO's Max Battles are getting more intense. Players can battle a strong form of Hatenna, a Gen 8 pure Psychic-type Pokemon. This is a rare chance that you won't want to pass up, whether you're looking for high IVs or simply trying to keep your collection fresh.

On Monday, June 16, during Max Monday, Dynamax Hatenna will appear in Max Battles from 6 to 7 pm local time. Following that, it will spawn randomly until June 22. Hatenna will only be visible at Power Spots throughout the map in its Dynamax form during this period.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Dynamax Hatenna Max Battles

Hatenna as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best tanks and support picks

PokemonFormMoveNotes
GreedentDynamaxBiteInvest in Max Spirit
BlastoiseDynamax/GigantamaxBite
Invest in Max Guard
LaprasDynamax/GigantamaxWater Gun
Invest in Max Guard
SnorlaxDynamax/GigantamaxLick
Invest in Max Guard
SableyeDynamaxShadow Claw
Invest in Max Guard
CorviknightDynamaxSteel Wing
Invest in Max Spirit
BlisseyDynamaxPound
Invest in Max Spirit
Top attackers

PokemonFormMoveNotes
MetagrossDynamaxFury Cutter
Max Attack level 3
GengarDynamax/GigantamaxLick
Max Attack level 3
ExcadrillDynamaxMud-Slap
Max Attack level 3
KinglerDynamax/GigantamaxMetal Claw
Max Attack level 3
ButterfreeDynamaxBug Bite
Max Attack level 3
SuicuneDynamaxSnarl
Max Attack level 3
Can you solo Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO 1-star Max Battles?

In 1-star Max Battles, it is possible to defeat Dynamax Hatenna on your own. To complete the fight on their own, players can combine dependable tanks with high-damage attackers. Just make sure your Pokemon have type-effective moves and are properly leveled.

Pokemon GO Dynamax Hatenna weaknesses and resistances

Hatenna is weak to Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type moves because it is a Psychic-type. You can gain a significant advantage by using Max Moves like Max Darkness, Max Phantasm, and Max Flutterby. Remember that it is resistant to both fighting and psychic moves, so do not rely on them unless absolutely required.

Shiny odds from Dynamax Hatenna Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Hatenna&#039;s evolution line (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Hatenna's evolution line (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Hatenna is not currently available in the game through Max Battles or any other encounter. Players should concentrate on high-IV Hatenna hunting during this event rather than shiny hunting, though this might change in subsequent events.

Dynamax Hatenna 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

For those chasing the elusive hundo, here’s what you need to know:

  • No weather boost: Hatenna can be caught between 451 CP and 492 CP at Level 20 (perfect IV is 492 CP).
  • Weather boosted (Windy): CP range is 563 CP to 615 CP at Level 25 (perfect IV is 615 CP).
Be sure to check your local weather conditions to see if you’ll benefit from a Windy boost during the event.

Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Understanding Dynamax Hatenna's capabilities can help you determine whether it's worth the investment, even if you don't intend to fight with it. Here's a brief summary:

  • Attack: 98
  • Defense: 93
  • Stamina: 123
  • Fast attacks & Max Moves: Charm (Max Starfall) and Confusion (Max Mindstorm)
  • Charged moves: Dazzling Gleam, Psychic and Psyshock
  • Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 Max Particles + 60 Candy, Level 2 - 600 Max Particles + 110 Candy and Max Level - 800 Max Particles + 45 Candy XL

The opportunity for Dynamax Hatenna to make its Max Battles debut is brief but thrilling. This is your opportunity to add a rare form and the first Fairy-type Dynamax attacker to your Pokemon GO collection.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

