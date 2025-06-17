How to beat Dynamax Hatenna Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

With Dynamax Hatenna currently receiving the most attention, Pokemon GO's Max Battles are getting more intense. Players can battle a strong form of Hatenna, a Gen 8 pure Psychic-type Pokemon. This is a rare chance that you won't want to pass up, whether you're looking for high IVs or simply trying to keep your collection fresh.
On Monday, June 16, during Max Monday, Dynamax Hatenna will appear in Max Battles from 6 to 7 pm local time. Following that, it will spawn randomly until June 22. Hatenna will only be visible at Power Spots throughout the map in its Dynamax form during this period.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Dynamax Hatenna Max Battles
Best tanks and support picks
Top attackers
Can you solo Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO 1-star Max Battles?
In 1-star Max Battles, it is possible to defeat Dynamax Hatenna on your own. To complete the fight on their own, players can combine dependable tanks with high-damage attackers. Just make sure your Pokemon have type-effective moves and are properly leveled.
Pokemon GO Dynamax Hatenna weaknesses and resistances
Hatenna is weak to Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type moves because it is a Psychic-type. You can gain a significant advantage by using Max Moves like Max Darkness, Max Phantasm, and Max Flutterby. Remember that it is resistant to both fighting and psychic moves, so do not rely on them unless absolutely required.
Shiny odds from Dynamax Hatenna Max Battles in Pokemon GO
Shiny Hatenna is not currently available in the game through Max Battles or any other encounter. Players should concentrate on high-IV Hatenna hunting during this event rather than shiny hunting, though this might change in subsequent events.
Dynamax Hatenna 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)
For those chasing the elusive hundo, here’s what you need to know:
- No weather boost: Hatenna can be caught between 451 CP and 492 CP at Level 20 (perfect IV is 492 CP).
- Weather boosted (Windy): CP range is 563 CP to 615 CP at Level 25 (perfect IV is 615 CP).
Be sure to check your local weather conditions to see if you’ll benefit from a Windy boost during the event.
Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves
Understanding Dynamax Hatenna's capabilities can help you determine whether it's worth the investment, even if you don't intend to fight with it. Here's a brief summary:
- Attack: 98
- Defense: 93
- Stamina: 123
- Fast attacks & Max Moves: Charm (Max Starfall) and Confusion (Max Mindstorm)
- Charged moves: Dazzling Gleam, Psychic and Psyshock
- Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 Max Particles + 60 Candy, Level 2 - 600 Max Particles + 110 Candy and Max Level - 800 Max Particles + 45 Candy XL
The opportunity for Dynamax Hatenna to make its Max Battles debut is brief but thrilling. This is your opportunity to add a rare form and the first Fairy-type Dynamax attacker to your Pokemon GO collection.
