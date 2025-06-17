How to get Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO makes its debut in Max Battles. Players will have the chance to challenge and capture enhanced versions of particular Pokemon during this time-limited event. A unique opportunity is available this week as Dynamax Hatenna takes the spotlight for a short time.

Whether you're new to Max Battles or an experienced player, here's all the information you need to capture this elusive form of Hatenna and find out if it can be encountered in its shiny variant.

How to get Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO

Hatenna as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For a brief period, Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO will be available on June 16, 2025, during Max Monday, from 6 to 7 PM local time. After that it will randomly spawn in Power Spots until June 22. Hatenna will only appear in its Dynamax form during this hour in all Max Battles at Power Spots.

You must battle it within this limited time-window if you want to add Dynamax Hatenna to your collection, as this weekly event rotates featured Pokemon.

There are two primary ways to obtain a Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO:

1) One-star Max Battles: During the event window, Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO will be the boss in a one-star Max Battle that can be entered by going to Power Spots. 250 Max Particles are needed for entry, but you won't be charged until you defeat it. Up to four players can team up for these battles, which increases your chances of winning if you can coordinate well.

2) Trading with friends: You can also get a Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO by trade if you can't fight or don't have enough Max Particles. The trade will not be considered a Special Trade if you have already caught a regular Hatenna. However, keep in mind that traded Dynamax Hatenna will lose all unlocked Max Moves and drop to Level 1.

Can Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Hatenna's evolution line - Hatenna, Hattrem, and Hatterene (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, no. In Pokemon GO, Hatenna and its evolutions are not yet accessible in shiny form. This holds true for all variations, including its Dynamax versions.

Dynamax Hatenna in Pokemon GO: stats and moves

Here are Hatenna's primary stats and other information that will help you take it down:

Attack: 98

98 Defense: 93

93 Stamina: 123

123 Fast attacks / Max Moves: Charm (Max Starfall) and Confusion (Max Mindstorm)

Charm (Max Starfall) and Confusion (Max Mindstorm) Charged attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Psychic, and Psyshock

Dazzling Gleam, Psychic, and Psyshock Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1: 400 Max Particles + 60 Candy, Level 2: 600 Max Particles + 110 Candy and Max Level: 800 Max Particles + 45 Candy XL

The brief but thrilling opportunity to capture a powerful form of this Psychic-type Pokemon is presented by Dynamax Hatenna's appearance in Pokemon GO. It might not be shiny yet, but its event-only availability and unique Max Moves make it a valuable addition to any player's collection.

