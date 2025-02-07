Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raid guide can help you take down the creature. Regirock makes its debut in 5-star raids on February 8, 2025, and will be available in Gyms on Saturdays and Sundays every week this month. The creature's shiny variant will also be available for the first time in the game during this period.

This Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raid guide covers the creature's weaknesses and best counters to give you everything you need to emerge victorious.

Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raid weaknesses

Shadow Regirock type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Regirock is a mono-Rock-type and hence takes additional damage from Steel-, Fighting-, Water-, Ground-, and Grass-type attacks. It also resists Fire-, Flying-, and Normal-type moves.

Shadow Regirock's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star Shadow Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Shadow Regirock has the following stats:

Combat Power: 42,768

42,768 Attack: 179 (+20%) [This goes up when the raid boss is Enraged]

179 (+20%) [This goes up when the raid boss is Enraged] Defense: 309 (-20%) [This goes up significantly when the raid boss is Enraged]

309 (-20%) [This goes up significantly when the raid boss is Enraged] Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Rock Throw, Lock On, and Rock Smash

Rock Throw, Lock On, and Rock Smash Charged Attacks: Zap Cannon, Stone Edge, and Focus Blast

Shadow Registeel raids can be challenged by up to 20 trainers together. However, all of them must be present within 80 meters of the Gym where the raid is held. This is because remote participation is not allowed during these battles. The fight is over when the 300-second timer runs out or the raid boss has fainted.

Also note that the raid boss will get enraged when it loses 33% of its HP, thereby boosting its Attack and Defense greatly. At this point, at least eight Purified Gems will be needed to subdue the monster.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raids

Giovanni and Shadow Regirock (Image via TPC)

The best Pocket Monsters to counter 5-star Pokemon GO Shadow Registeel raids are Mega Lucario, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and Mega Sceptile with their best movesets.

Best Steel-type counters to Shadow Regirock

Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Origin Forme Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Best Fighting-type counters to Shadow Regirock

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Best Water-type counters to Shadow Regirock

Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Shadow or Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Best Ground-type counters to Shadow Regirock

Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High-Horsepower

Best Grass-type counters to Shadow Regirock

Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Here's the search string to find the best counters of each type in your collection:

Steel&@Steel&cp2000-

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

Water&@Water&cp2000-

Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

Can you solo defeat Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO?

It is impossible for a solo trainer to defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raids. Check out our guide on why it is impossible to solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raids.

Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Shadow Regirock comparison (Image via TPC)

The CP of the Shadow Regirock that spawns after the battle will lie in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost: 1,640 - 1,784 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,640 - 1,784 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 2,050 - 2,230 CP at level 25 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raids?

No weather boost: 1,784 CP

1,784 CP Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 2,230 CP

Can Shadow Regirock be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

There is a 1-in-20 or 5% chance to find Shiny Regirock from these 5-star raids. However, it will be a guaranteed catch if you are lucky to meet one.

