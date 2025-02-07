Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raid guide can help you take down the creature. Regirock makes its debut in 5-star raids on February 8, 2025, and will be available in Gyms on Saturdays and Sundays every week this month. The creature's shiny variant will also be available for the first time in the game during this period.
This Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raid guide covers the creature's weaknesses and best counters to give you everything you need to emerge victorious.
Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO?
Shadow Regirock is a mono-Rock-type and hence takes additional damage from Steel-, Fighting-, Water-, Ground-, and Grass-type attacks. It also resists Fire-, Flying-, and Normal-type moves.
Shadow Regirock's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 5-star Shadow Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Shadow Regirock has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 42,768
- Attack: 179 (+20%) [This goes up when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Defense: 309 (-20%) [This goes up significantly when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Rock Throw, Lock On, and Rock Smash
- Charged Attacks: Zap Cannon, Stone Edge, and Focus Blast
Shadow Registeel raids can be challenged by up to 20 trainers together. However, all of them must be present within 80 meters of the Gym where the raid is held. This is because remote participation is not allowed during these battles. The fight is over when the 300-second timer runs out or the raid boss has fainted.
Also note that the raid boss will get enraged when it loses 33% of its HP, thereby boosting its Attack and Defense greatly. At this point, at least eight Purified Gems will be needed to subdue the monster.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raids
The best Pocket Monsters to counter 5-star Pokemon GO Shadow Registeel raids are Mega Lucario, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and Mega Sceptile with their best movesets.
Best Steel-type counters to Shadow Regirock
- Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
- Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam
- Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Origin Forme Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head
Best Fighting-type counters to Shadow Regirock
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Best Water-type counters to Shadow Regirock
- Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Shadow or Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon
Best Ground-type counters to Shadow Regirock
- Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake
- Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands
- Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High-Horsepower
Best Grass-type counters to Shadow Regirock
- Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
- Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
Here's the search string to find the best counters of each type in your collection:
- Steel&@Steel&cp2000-
- Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
- Water&@Water&cp2000-
- Ground&@Ground&cp2000-
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
Can you solo defeat Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO?
It is impossible for a solo trainer to defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raids. Check out our guide on why it is impossible to solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raids.
Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raid catch CP and shiny availability
The CP of the Shadow Regirock that spawns after the battle will lie in one of the following ranges:
- No weather boost: 1,640 - 1,784 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 2,050 - 2,230 CP at level 25 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raids?
- No weather boost: 1,784 CP
- Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 2,230 CP
Can Shadow Regirock be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
There is a 1-in-20 or 5% chance to find Shiny Regirock from these 5-star raids. However, it will be a guaranteed catch if you are lucky to meet one.
