How to get Gigantamax Butterfree in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO keeps expanding its roster with the formidable Dynamax and Gigantamax. The newest addition is Gigantamax Butterfree, a giant form of the nostalgic Bug/Flying-type, will appear in various Power Spots. Players will soon have the opportunity to battle and catch this variant in a time-limited event. Here's how you can obtain one for yourself and whether a shiny version is included.
How to get Gigantamax Butterfree in Pokemon GO
Currently there are only two methods to get Gigantamax Butterfree in Pokemon GO:
- 6-star Max Battles
- Trade
6-star Max Battles
Gigantamax Butterfree will debut in six-star Max Battles during Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battle Day on Sunday, August 3, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. All Power Spots will feature Gigantamax Battles and refresh more often, allowing you to join more raids with friends.
Take your best counters and utilize the RSVP planner feature (from August 1, 2025) to coordinate with nearby players for quick lobby fills. Take advantage of the upgraded 8x Max Particles from Power Spots.
Trade
If you can't manage a successful raid catch within the event timeframe, teaming up with friends to trade is an alternative option. With two extra Special Trades during the hours of the Max Battle Day event, you will have additional opportunities to obtain Gigantamax Butterfree from a player who has an extra one.
Can Gigantamax Butterfree be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, you can run into a shiny Gigantamax Butterfree if luck is on your side. Butterfree’s shiny form was originally released on November 1, 2018 during a Field Research shake-up and is still obtainable in its Gigantamax state. Shiny odds are not boosted, so expect traditional raid shiny chances.
Gigantamax Butterfree in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves
- Attack: 167
- Defense: 137
- Stamina: 155
- Fast Attacks: Bug Bite, Confusion and Struggle Bug
- Max Moves: G-Max Befuddle (Bug-type)
- Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Signal Beam, and Psychic
- Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL
