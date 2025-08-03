How to beat Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Gigantamax Butterfree is debuting in the Pokemon GO Max Battles during a limited six-star event on Sunday, August 3, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Players will have just three hours to take down this powerful Bug/Flying-type raid boss; and yes, it can be shiny.
This guide covers everything you need (including weaknesses, best counters, CP ranges, movesets, and shiny odds) to ensure you dominate this difficult battle.
Best counters to use against Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battles in Pokemon GO
Tanks and healers
Attackers
Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battles
Given Gigantamax Butterfree's movesets and weaknesses, the following set of Pokemon is the best team combination. Crowned Sword Zacian is the best Tank, while Blissey will be your best Healer. As for your best core Attacker, Gigantamax Cinderace or Gigantamax Charizard will provide you with the best outcome.
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Butterfree weaknesses and resistances
Weak to:
- Rock (256%)
- Fire (160%)
- Flying (160%)
- Electric (160%)
- Ice (160%)
Resistant to:
- Ground (24.4%)
- Fighting (39.1%)
- Grass (39.1%)
- Bug (62.5%)
Shiny odds from Pokemon GO Butterfree Inteleon Max Battles
The shiny rate for Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battles sits at approximately 1 in 20, making it a relatively accessible shiny hunt if you can complete multiple battles during the event window.
Gigantamax Butterfree 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)
- No weather boost: 983 CP - 1044 CP (Level 20, 10/10/10 minimum IVs)
- Weather boost (Rain and Windy): 1229 CP - 1305 CP (Level 25, 10/10/10 minimum IVs)
Gigantamax Butterfree in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves
- Attack: 167
- Defense: 137
- Stamina: 155
- Fast Attacks: Bug Bite, Confusion and Struggle Bug
- Max Moves: G-Max Befuddle (Bug-type)
- Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Signal Beam, and Psychic
- Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL
