How to beat Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Gigantamax Butterfree is debuting in the Pokemon GO Max Battles during a limited six-star event on Sunday, August 3, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Players will have just three hours to take down this powerful Bug/Flying-type raid boss; and yes, it can be shiny.

This guide covers everything you need (including weaknesses, best counters, CP ranges, movesets, and shiny odds) to ensure you dominate this difficult battle.

Best counters to use against Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Tanks and healers

Pokemon Form Move Notes Crowned Shield Zamazenta - Metal Claw Invest in Max Guard Corviknight Dynamax Sand Attack Invest in Max Guard Zapdos Dynamax Thunder Shock Invest in Max Guard Blissey Dynamax Pound Invest in Max Spirit Snorlax Gigantamax Lick Invest in Max Spirit Lapras Gigantamax Ice Shard Invest in Max Spirit

Attackers

Pokemon Form Move Notes Cinderace Gigantamax Fire Spin Max Attack level 3 Charizard Gigantamax Fire Spin Max Attack level 3 Toxtricity Gigantamax Spark Max Attack level 3 Darmanitan Dynamax Fire Fang Max Attack level 3 Moltres Dynamax Fire Spin / Wing Attack Max Attack level 3

Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battles

Butterfree as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given Gigantamax Butterfree's movesets and weaknesses, the following set of Pokemon is the best team combination. Crowned Sword Zacian is the best Tank, while Blissey will be your best Healer. As for your best core Attacker, Gigantamax Cinderace or Gigantamax Charizard will provide you with the best outcome.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Butterfree weaknesses and resistances

Weak to:

Rock (256%)

(256%) Fire (160%)

(160%) Flying (160%)

(160%) Electric (160%)

(160%) Ice (160%)

Resistant to:

Ground (24.4%)

(24.4%) Fighting (39.1%)

(39.1%) Grass (39.1%)

(39.1%) Bug (62.5%)

Shiny odds from Pokemon GO Butterfree Inteleon Max Battles

Gigantamax Butterfree and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The shiny rate for Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battles sits at approximately 1 in 20, making it a relatively accessible shiny hunt if you can complete multiple battles during the event window.

Gigantamax Butterfree 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

No weather boost: 983 CP - 1044 CP (Level 20, 10/10/10 minimum IVs)

983 CP - 1044 CP (Level 20, 10/10/10 minimum IVs) Weather boost (Rain and Windy): 1229 CP - 1305 CP (Level 25, 10/10/10 minimum IVs)

Gigantamax Butterfree in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Attack: 167

167 Defense: 137

137 Stamina: 155

155 Fast Attacks: Bug Bite, Confusion and Struggle Bug

Bug Bite, Confusion and Struggle Bug Max Moves: G-Max Befuddle (Bug-type)

G-Max Befuddle (Bug-type) Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Signal Beam, and Psychic

Bug Buzz, Signal Beam, and Psychic Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL

