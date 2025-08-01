5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in August 2025

August 2025 in Pokemon GO is stacked, and not in a filler kind of way. From finally getting Eternatus to taking down Giovanni’s Shadow Giratina, there’s something for every type of Trainer. And if you’re eyeing all those candy and raid rewards, the GO Pass system gives you a week to go wild.

Here's a quick rundown of what makes Pokemon GO in August 2025 such a wild ride.

What’s coming to Pokemon GO in August 2025

1) Eternatus finally drops in

Eternatus in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Eternatus is officially crashing into Pokemon GO, and it’s not coming quietly. This Poison/Dragon-type beast makes its global debut through the GO Pass: Max Finale during the “Dark Skies” event. But you only get one shot to catch it.

Defeating Eternamax Eternatus in Max Battles is no joke either. It’s easily one of the toughest raids in the game, but taking it down will net you a mountain of Eternatus Candy and Candy XL (both of which you’ll need in absurd amounts to power it up). The GO Pass and its Deluxe version will hand you extra candy if you're aiming to max it out faster.

2) Shadow Giratina is here

Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

From August 11 to 17, 2025, Delightful Days: Taken Over will dominate the map. It’s a full-blown Team GO Rocket event, and yes, Giovanni’s packing Shadow Giratina now. You need to progress through the Special Research to grab your Super Rocket Radar and chase him down. This is also the perfect time to remove Frustration from your Shadow Pokemon, so save those Charged TMs.

Along the way, expect the Rocket leaders (Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo) to be running new Shadow lineups. If you’re the type who can’t resist collecting rare shadows, this is your moment.

3) GO Pass: Max Finale brings the goods

Mark the dates (Image via TPC)

From August 18 to 24, 2025, Pokemon GO is throwing the Max Finale event. This comes with its own GO Pass system, where you can earn GO Points daily to unlock rewards. For the grinders, there's a Deluxe version that unlocks everything faster with better loot.

You’re looking at Dynamax encounters, Eternatus Candy, Max Particles, and even the exclusive Eternatus Helmet avatar item if you go deluxe. It’s basically the GO Fest’s grand finale with a week’s worth of progression and battles. Just don’t forget to claim everything by August 26 or it’s gone for good.

4) Dynamax Battles go all out

What the sky beholds (Image via TPC)

August will wrap up the GO Fest 2025 saga with a full-blown Dynamax showdown. Trainers Level 13 and up will get access to weeklong Max Battles, the most stacked raid lineup we've seen in a while. You’ll get a crack at every Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon that's appeared so far, including the brand-new Eternatus.

And even though these encounters are open globally, the real shot at finding Dynamax Pokemon happens at Power Spots. Translation: If you want the best rewards, you’ve got to move.

5) Origin Duo returns for one big raid day

Dialga and Palkia in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Mark your calendar for August 10, 2025, because Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia are back for an Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day. Not only are they back, but they come loaded with special Adventure Effect moves, Roar of Time and Spacial Rend.

These effects do more than sound cool. Roar of Time lets you pause time on things like Lucky Eggs and Incense, while Spacial Rend boosts your wild Pokemon encounter range. Both can be extended up to 24 hours with Stardust and candy.

Also, Dialga and Palkia can show up shiny, and your chances are higher during this window. Bonus: remote raid limit is bumped up to 20, and free raid passes are being handed out like candy. For $4.99, there’s also a ticket with more bonuses: triple XP, double Stardust from raids, and even more passes. It's not bad if you’re planning to go all in.

