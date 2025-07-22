Pokemon GO Eternatus debut announced, dates and details explored

Eternatus will debut in Pokemon GO at the end of summer '25 adventures. The developers announced the Dark Skies and the GO Fest 2025: Max Finale events and their details today. After the arrival of the Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta, it was only a matter of time before the Gigantic Pokemon from Gen VIII made its appeared.
When Niantic mentioned that we will have the GO Fest 2025: Max Finale in August after the conclusion of GO Fest 2025: Global, players started wondering if it finally hinted at the Eternatus debut. With today's announcement, all such rumors and doubts have been finally settled. Eternatus is coming and we will square up against Eternamax Eternatus.
Pokemon GO Eternatus debut date announced along with Dark Skies and GO Fest 2025: Max Finale
Eternatus will debut as part of the GO Fest 2025: Max Finale in Pokemon GO, with the event taking place on Saturday, August 23, and Sunday, August 24, 2025. In the run-up to that, Dark Skies will run from Monday, August 18, to Sunday, August 24, 2025.
"Trainers will take on Eternatus in an epic showdown featuring legendary Pokémon Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta, which make their return to raids to confront the immense threat of Eternatus." - Niantic.
Dark Skies will have all Dynamax Pokemon that are currently available in Pokemon GO. Max Finale will see the return of all Gigantamax Pokemon current available in GO. It will allow trainers to square up against Eternamax Eternatus. Playes will also get to battle Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta.
GO Pass: Max Finale and GO Pass Deluxe: Max Finale
Pokemon GO trainers above Level 13 will get the GO Pass: Max Finale for free from August 18, at 10 am local time. The deluxe variant will be available for purchase, which provides a boosted chance of catching Shiny Dynamax Pokemon.
GO Pass tiers completion rewards will involve Eternatus encounter, multiple Dynamax encounter, candy, Max Particles, and more.
