Pokemon GO Mega Ampharos raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Mega Ampharos has returned to Pokemon GO, and you can now encounter this Pocket Monster in GO’s Mega Raids. Mega Ampharos will be available in Mega Raids from Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10 am local time. If you didn’t get enough Mega Energy for this Pokemon last time, you should not miss out on the raids this week.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Mega Ampharos. We will also talk about Mega Ampharos’s moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.
Mega Ampharos weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Mega Ampharos is an Electric and Dragon-type beast, and this makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Dragon
- Ice
- Fairy
- Ground
This Mega beast is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Dragon
- Water
- Flying
What are the best monsters to counter Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO?
Recommended counters to beat Mega Ampharos in raids:
- Garchomp
- Zekrom
- Rayquaza
- Salamence
- Haxorus
- Palkia
- Mamoswine
- Reshiram
- Dragonite
- Dialga
- Groudon
- Excadrill
Best Mega Pokemon to use in Mega Ampharos Mega Raids
- Mega Rayquaza
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Salamence
- Mega Latios
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Latias
What are the best moves to beat Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Mega Ampharos is vulnerable to Dragon, Ice, Fairy, and Ground-type creatures in Pokemon GO. You can easily counter it with moves from one of these elemental typings.
Recommended moves to counter Mega Ampharos in raids
Fast moves:
- Dragon Tail
- Dragon Breath
- Mud Slap
- Mud Shot
- Ice Fang
- Charm
- Ice Shard
Charged moves:
- Outrage
- Dragon Claw
- Draco Meteor
- Avalanche
- Earthquake
- Earth Power
- Dazzling Gleam
- Play Rough
Mega Ampharos’ moveset in Pokemon GO
Mega Ampharos comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
Mega Ampharos can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Volt Switch
- Charge Beam
Charged moves:
Mega Ampharos can learn the following Charged moves in this game:
- Dragon Pulse
- Zap Cannon
- Thunder
- Thunder Punch
- Power Gem
- Focus Blast
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO
Mega Ampharos will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 1,943 CP to 2,037 CP at level 25 with rainy or windy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,554 CP to 1,630 CP at level 20
Can you solo defeat Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO?
Since Mega Ampharos is weak to Dragon-type Pokemon and there are a lot of easily available potent creatures of this elemental typing, including Dragonite, you will not need to struggle with Mega or Primal Evolutions to solo this Pokemon.
Furthermore, even though this monster has a massive Combat Power of 43,282, it does not have the bulk to be much of a problem. With a low defense stat of 172, Mega Ampharos will be easy to take down with high-level Dragon or Ice-type monsters.