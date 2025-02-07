Can you solo defeat Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?

Players wishing to solo defeat Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO 5-star raids will be disappointed to know that the feat is impossible. The creature debuts in this format on February 8, 2025, and will be available on weekends for the rest of the month. During this period, you must work with other players to take down the Pocket Monster.
This article breaks down why it is impossible to solo defeat Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO raids and the minimum number of players you need to win.
Why is it impossible to solo defeat Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Here are the reasons why you cannot solo 5-star Shadow Regirock raids:
- It is a mon-Rock-type. While this leaves the creature with many weaknesses, none are 256%.
- Regirock has a monster Defense stat, which is further boosted by the Enraged mechanic. Therefore, even super-effective attacks find it hard to make a dent.
- Thanks to the Shadow effect, Regirock hits hard with its nuke Charged Moves. This means your attackers will faint several times, putting strain on the timer.
- As a solo raider, there is no way to pacify Enraged Shadow Regirock. This means it will keep healing itself, thereby negating the damage you deal.
To learn more about Shadow Regirock's type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.
A look at the creatures's stats will tell you more about why it is not possible to solo defeat Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids:
- Combat Power: 42,768
- Attack: 179 (+20%) [This goes up when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Defense: 309 (-20%) [This goes up significantly when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Rock Throw, Lock On, and Rock Smash
- Charged Attacks: Zap Cannon, Stone Edge, and Focus Blast
Also read: Pokemon Presents 2025 leaks
Minimum number of trainers needed to take down Shadow Regirock in 5-star Pokemon GO Raids
While it is impossible to solo defeat Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO, you can do so with two trainers. The battle will still be uphill, requiring some of the best attackers in the game to be maxed out.
Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Gigantamax battles
The following are the best counters for a duo attempt at taking down Shadow Regirock raids:
- Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
- Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
Note that you will only use one of these creatures in your attacking strategy for maximum efficiency. It is mandatory to utilize Purified Gems to calm the Enraged raid boss. If not, you'll need twice the time or twice the manpower.
If you don't want to challenge Regirock on your own, check out our detailed Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock raid guide for details on how to counter it as a group.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨