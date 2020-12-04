Epic Games pays tribute to SypherPK by adding the "How To Win" book in Fortnite

Streamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins have a Fortnite tournament, others have skins, and Ali "SypherPK" Hassan has an indestructible in-game book.

Epic Games has been known to reward their Fortnite content creators and community influencers with in-game items. Recently, Epic Games added a "How To Win" book to the game. This was modeled after the How To Win Fortnite series by SypherPK and was a welcome gesture from Epic Games. SypherPK has been one of the most devoted Fortnite content creators of all time.

Related - Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 guide: How to complete Mandalorian Beskar Armor Challenges and Legendary Quest

Epic Games adds SypherPK's "How To Win" book in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

During the Devourer Of Worlds event, SypherPK live-streamed on Twitch with Nickmercs, TimTheTatMan, Nate Hill, and several others. After the event concluded, SypherPK started decoding the clues for season 5.

Image via SypherPK Twitch

Advertisement

There were several guesses for what might come during this session. The bounty system was talked about and it was speculated that the Gulag mechanic might make its way to Fortnite. Some of these ideas may take a while to be introduced in the game.

In one of his videos, SypherPK requested Epic to design a book after the How To Win series. Of all the guesses and suggestions he has made, Epic seems to have taken this one most seriously.

There is no doubt that SypherPK is an incredibly skilled Fortnite player who knows how to claim victories in tight situations. But his efforts to sustain the Fortnite community have made him as popular as he is today. From "everything Epic didn't tell you" to voicing community concerns to Epic Games, SypherPK has done it all.

Advertisement

In a video about the book, SypherPK talks about the addition of the book as an achievement not just for himself, but for everyone who rallied around him.

"A couple of weeks ago, we had a movement where we wanted to add a book to the game of Fortnite. I wanted to add a "How To Win" book...We wanted to get to do something as a community."

Image via Epic Games

The book can be found at a landmark called Weather Station, south of Catty Corner. The book is the only thing that has been added to this landmark in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The book also isn't like other items in Fortnite. The pickaxe can farm most objects in Fortnite, except the book. The book is indestructible, and it moves in directions when players interact with it.

The addition of this book shows that fans and players can influence the game world if they rally around each other.