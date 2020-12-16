Top 5 best secrets in the Fortnite V15.10 update

Epic Games rolled out the first major patch update for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, but there are several secrets that players aren't aware of.

Epic Games mentioned that several new elements are being included in the game before Winterfest is officially announced. However, they left out many salient features that players could discover on the Fortnite map.

These secrets have not been revealed in the patch notes, and players would have to dive in to figure them out. Popular data miners and content creators have compiled a list of things that Epic Games secretly added to make Fortnite much more intriguing.

The 5 key elements Epic Games secretly added in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 patch v15.10

Top5Gaming made a comprehensive video pointing out all the latest inclusions in the game. This article focuses on the top five secrets that Epic Games secretly added without informing the community.

#1 Spy Within LTM - Possible Among Us collaboration

Fortnite is turning into Among Us 2.0



"The Agents must work together to identify the Spies and vote them out in meetings. Gather gold coins by completing objectives to win." — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 15, 2020

"Spy Within" is an LTM that was added in the latest patch update of Fortnite, which features new games made by top community creators. However, there is a subtle hint that players might have overlooked.

The official description states, "The team of Spies must hunt down the team of Agents as they complete objectives. Don't act sus, or the Agents will vote you off the Island." This points to the fact that the Fortnite creative has already established game modes similar to Among Us.

It will be fascinating to see how the voting method and task completion are integrated into Fortnite, especially after the inclusion of the new video chat feature.

Epic Games will soon be testing this game mode for future applications, so it is plausible to expect "Spy Within" to be added to Party Royale.

#2 Air Royale is Back

Previous leaks stated that planes would be added to Fortnite after a long time. This recent patch update included aircrafts in-game, and the X-4 Stormwing is back in Fortnite.

Players can now fly around in the Air Royale LTM, where they will have to complete certain challenges. For instance, players will have to destroy opponents' builds with X-4 Stormwing to collect XP from these challenges.

Players have been waiting for aircrafts to return since Chapter 1 - Season 8. Hopefully, this LTM will last a little longer and usher players into the new winter-themed LTMs for Winterfest.

#3 Black Panther - Challenges, Quest, and Wakanda Forever emote

Wakanda Forever, Operation Snowdown & The Spy Within Challenges! pic.twitter.com/M3OvQO4RXJ — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 15, 2020

Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster will come to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 as a part of the "Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack." However, leaks suggest that Black Panther might be added as an NPC.

Black Panther has an NPC tag so its possibly gonna be an NPC if its not scrapped! (maybe a skin too idk) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 15, 2020

Popular data miner HYPEX suggested that Black Panther has an NPC tag and is likely to join the game as one. Also, a list of new challenges has been updated under the name "Wakanda Forever."

Players can collect the Wakanda Forever emote by completing these challenges. Some of these challenges are interlinked, and there will be a Black Panther Quest for players as well.

#4 Leaked skin sets coming to the game

All skins & emotes that got an updated item shop picture this patch! pic.twitter.com/4FtOmMbQdw — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 15, 2020

Epic is taking things to the next level with these massive performance enhancement changes, and players are expecting to see more interactive skins with vibrant colors and dimensions.

The "Special" section will be added to the Item Shop in 2 hours.



I have absolutely no clue what they will put in there. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 15, 2020

Data miner @ShiinaBR mentioned on Twitter that five new skin sets will soon be coming to Fortnite. Some of these skins might even be added as NPCs in the game.

The Detective skins are back in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/wXdQ4qyZAA — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 15, 2020

The Detective skins have been added to the Fortnite Item Shop after a long time. Also, there is a "Special Section" added in the Item Shop, which might feature exclusive skins.

#5 Dimension portal from Fortnite x Walking Dead

The Zero Point has now formed a portal to the "The Walking Dead" dimension! The skins of TWD will be in tomorrow's Item Shop!



According to @FortTory, the same portal will also be used for the upcoming Marvel skins! pic.twitter.com/5DK995XofW — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 16, 2020

Agent Jonesy has recruited two new characters from the popular TV Series, Walking Dead. However, the feature of interest here is the portal which he opened to access different dimensions.

Players can see through the portal into the Walking Dead universe. It is located on the southwest of Salty Towers, and perhaps Agent Jonesy will bring more hunters to the island through the dimension portal.

Leaks suggest that Marvel characters, along with future hunters, will teleport on the Fortnite map through this portal. Hence, Epic Games is establishing their grand plans before Winterfest 2020.

Hopefully, Winterfest 2020 will feature the most-anticipated LTMs, new characters, and weapons besides the ones added in the v15.10 patch.

