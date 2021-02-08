"We can't say that": Fortnite pros 'x2Twins' realize while shouting "get a life" at their opponents

The competitive nature of Fortnite often brings out the toxic side of a person without their knowledge. Young gamers barely show any restraint or self-control when talking down to a player they just eliminated.

Dealing with a situation maturely without letting it escalate definitely makes a young streamer stand out. Jesse and Jordan Eckley, popularly recognized as the x2Twins, set an example with their self-control in such situations.

Recently, the twins faced a bunch of sweaty opponents in Fortnite in a box-fight. After a persistent round of building and editing, the twins took down their opponents. However, Jesse uttered the usual toxic rant where he asked the opponents to "get a life."

Popular Twitch streamers x2Twins show self-control with humor during a toxic altercation in Fortnite.

Jordan was quick to chime in and stop his brother from going too far. He turned to the situation by addressing that the twins hadn't been outside for over a week. It would not be very honest to call out another gamer for playing Fortnite all day.

This sort of self-deprecating humor marks the true form of humility in a person. Needless to say, Jordan's quick-witted response eased the situation. However, quick reactions like these to stop toxicity rarely come to a gamer.

Immersive games tend to force gamers into concentrating and rethinking every move. Especially in a battle royale format where getting sniped by a third team is highly likely. With such high octane energy comes the lack of judgment that young players fall prey to.

This makes them exceedingly toxic to other players in the lobby. Everyone desires to be the best. To achieve that, younger gamers must practice self-control as much as aim-training.

New Twitch rules and regulations were put in place to minimize toxicity throughout the community. This is one reason why Twitch streamers and content creators need to be incredibly composed and always in control of what they are saying.

The Fortnite community is already overpopulated with stream-snipers, clout-chasers, and griefers. To make the community better, players need to change themselves. This is exactly how x2Twins are leading the line by setting an example for young Fortnite streamers.

2 mil on twitch 💜 pic.twitter.com/LaoPPJzd25 — x2Twins (@x2twins) January 26, 2021

The x2Twins have around 2.1 million followers on Twitch, making them a significant part of Fortnite culture. Hopefully, their behavior will inspire countless young streamers who aspire to have a future in gaming.