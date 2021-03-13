Fortnite Season 6 leaks: New locations, Battle Pass skins, weapon attachments, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is set to begin on March 16th, and the internet is filled with various leaks and rumors of the upcoming season.

With less than a week left before the release of Season 6, Fortnite fans have been extremely curious regarding the upcoming in-game content. However, Epic Games has revealed very little to nothing regarding Chapter 2 Season 6 in Fortnite. This has further caused a massive outbreak of leaks and rumors on social media.

Nevertheless, as the number of leaks and rumors continue to rise, it becomes challenging for the community to know which leak is potentially accurate and which one is unplausible.

According to a recent video posted by Fortnite YouTuber thatdenverguy, a specific set of leaks have a high chance of being true. The original set of tweets, posted by @ConfirmedAnd and since deleted, suggests that the leaks might be legitimate.

From suggesting new points of interest on the map to revealing upcoming skins and Battle Pass content for the new season, this specific set of leaks contained a fair bit of information. Whether they are true or not can only be determined once Epic releases the update on March 16th.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 POIs, skin, and Battle Pass leaks

According to the leaks initially posted by the "Trusted Source for Fortnite Leaks and News," Chapter 2 Season 6 in Fortnite will introduce three new points of interest for players to explore:

Zero Zappa

Sweaty Slides

Listy Landing (Supposedly a combination of Misty with the old Lucky Landing)

@ConfirmedAnd's deleted tweet regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Apart from these points of interest, the leak also revealed specific details about the season six Battle Pass in Fortnite. The season six Battle Pass will feature a bunch of new characters in Fortnite:

Agent Jonesy

The Traveler (one of the seven characters related to the Season 5 live event)

A DC Character (previous leaks suggest Deathstroke)

Princess Fishstick.

On top of all this new content being added, the leak suggested a massive upgrade to Fortnite's gameplay. According to @ConfirmedAnd's original tweet, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will be introducing weapon attachments.

If this leak does turn out to be true, it will allow players to attach scopes, suppressors, and other attachments to their favorite weapons in Fortnite.

i feel like epic told u to cover this up as a joke since those szn 6 leaks were real idk lol. — 🏆 (@IvxyyYoutube) March 12, 2021

Having said that, it is essential to note that the original tweet was removed by @ConfirmedAnd, and the user posted another tweet claiming that all the leaks were false.

However, it could very well be an attempt to cover up the entire thing after having revealed the original information for Chapter 2 Season 6 in Fortnite.

nah lol, i don’t think so. We will see in szn 6 — 🏆 (@IvxyyYoutube) March 12, 2021

Until March 16th arrives with the update for the upcoming season, it remains impossible for anyone to speculate the final contents for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.