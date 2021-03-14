It looks like Agent Jonesy will go rogue in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

The teaser for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 was finally released yesterday, and it looks like the upcoming season will take the story into overdrive. The new teaser raises a lot of questions pertaining to the fate of the hunters and the fate of the island as a whole, but it did indicate a new possibility.

It is possible that Agent Jonesy will go rogue in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

What does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 have in store for Agent Jonesy?

Agent Jonesy sounds very disappointed with the Imagined Order because they weren't doing anything with respect to the unstable Zero Point. He goes on to question the meaning of his reality logs, because he believes that the Imagined Order isn't listening to them anyway.

He also says that he wasn't going to sit back and watch reality end. That's not who he was anymore. These lines indicate that there might be a possible shift in Jonesy's persona in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. There's an image of Jonesy in the teaser which looks like Jonesyy has a robotic eye.

Image via Epic Games

This image could very well be foreshadowing Jonesy taking a stand against the Imagined Order. For good or for worse, this will be revealed once Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 starts.

The entire community will get to know Agent Jonesy's stance after the live event of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 ends. With approximately 2 days left until the new season arrives in the game, the wait won't be too long.

WHAT THE FUCK IS THAT pic.twitter.com/eGkByDAosx — K.Rool-Main5116 (@KRoolMain5116) March 13, 2021

The teaser also foreshadowed the return of the Dire skin from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6. Along with the Dire skin, the teaser also talks about the Drum shotgun and bows which could probably snake their way into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Yes, that's a football skin teaser, the balls are the exact same as this one pic.twitter.com/AfoZxgBeHG — FarraoTV (@FarraoTV) March 13, 2021

The teaser also foreshadows an event related to soccer. This was further confirmed by Fortnite Brazil, who teased about a possible collaboration between Fortnite and Neymar. There's a high chance that this collaboration might happen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 but could happen in later seasons also.

It IS a Fortnite x Neymar collab.. pic.twitter.com/9brVXAkFAp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 13, 2021

The teaser for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 raised way more questions than it answered. The way Jonesy talks about reality possibly ending indicates that the map will undergo a few changes and that the upcoming season will be influential in shaping up the storyline for the next few seasons to come.