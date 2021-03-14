Fortnite Season 6 trailer reveals the Black Drum Shotgun might be coming soon

Epic Games recently revealed the Fortnite Season 6 trailer in the form of Reality Log 474, which displayed an image of the Black Drum shotgun.

The Black Drum shotgun has been around in Fortnite: Save The World since 2019. However, the weapon is yet to make an appearance in the battle royale mode. Data miners believe the image of the Black Drum shotgun in the Fortnite Season 6 trailer is not just a coincidence

This suggests that the Black Drum Shotgun has a great chance of making an appearance in Fortnite Season 6. However, Epic Games hasn't revealed any official information regarding the same.

Looks like the Black Drum Shotgun is the one appearing in the Season 6 teaser, so it MIGHT make an appearance next season.. (Spotted by @Merl) pic.twitter.com/R3ywBR4rFR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 13, 2021

The Black Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Season 6

Besides featuring a menacing look, the Black Drum shotgun also has an extremely high recoil rate when fired.

The Black Drum shotgun can be used to deal moderate damage and have a heavy impact on enemies, with an additional 15% chance of inflicting critical damage. The Black Drum shotgun also features a +50% critical damage multiplier.

The Black Drum shotgun can deal upto 87 damage with each shot depending on the range from which it is fired. This means that a random critical shot with 150% of the normal damage can result in the player eliminating their enemy with just one shot from the gun.

If this weapon does make its way into Fortnite Season 6, it will be interesting to see what kind of tweaks the developers implement for the Black Drum Shotgun's functionality in the battle royale mode.

Given that the Black Drum Shotgun has been present in Fortnite: Save The World for quite some time, it's plausible for the developers to introduce the same in the battle royale edition.

Here’s gameplay of it in stw, and the damage marks are just on objects, not the actual weapon’s normal damage, although I wouldn’t expect it to do as much as it does in stw in general pic.twitter.com/tQmT1zc5Qv — «Bread_Bear27» (@BreadBear27) March 13, 2021

The teaser for Fortnite Season 6 almost confirms that the Black Drum Shotgun will be making an appearance. Whether the weapon will make an appearance as soon as Season 6 begins or a couple of weeks into the season remains a mystery.

