Top 5 Uncharted Easter eggs players can spot in the movie trailer and official game

After multiple globe-trotting treasure hunting adventures on the PlayStation platform, Nathan “Nate” Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan are making their cinematic debuts in the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as the main cast.

The trailer for the Uncharted movie debuted recently, showing off action set pieces while bringing several legendary gaming characters to the big screen for the first time.

From the iconic cargo plane scene to Sir Francis Drake’s ring, the trailer is filled with Easter eggs for the game's loyal fanbase.

The Uncharted series of story-driven action-adventure games is coming alive on the big screen for the first time. Let's have a look at some of the Easter eggs in the movie trailer.

Cargo Plane (Uncharted 3)

Cargo Plane (Image by Uncharted)

Perhaps the most obvious Easter egg in the Uncharted trailer is the one of Nathan hanging from a cargo plane as boxes keep falling. It is very much reminiscent of the iconic scene from Uncharted 3 Drake’s Deception.

After the falling train sequence in Uncharted 2, the developers at Naughty Dogs raised the action quotient by putting players through this cargo plane sequence. Similar to the game, Nathan Drake is seen hanging onto the still-attached cargo as he attempts to navigate his way back to the plane while avoiding falling boxes.

The Rooftop Chase (Uncharted 3)

The Rooftop Chase (Image by Uncharted)

A short sequence in the trailer showcases Nathan chasing Chole over red-tiled rooftops. The sequence, while not identical, gives off an iconic Uncharted vibe.

The scene reminds players of the sequence where young Nathan Drake navigates across red-tiled rooftops in Uncharted 3 Drake’s Deception. It should be interesting to see the sequences leading up to the rooftop scene, and how the movie navigates it.

Nathan’s Brother Sam (Uncharted 4)

Nathan’s Brother Sam (Image by Uncharted)

While Nathan’s brother Sam doesn’t make an appearance prior to Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End, for his cinematic appearance, Sam made his debut in the first trailer of Uncharted, at least in name.

Nathan mentions Sam twice throughout the trailer, as the premise seems to indicate he is following his missing brother's trail to find the treasure, which will lead him to Sam’s current location. It’s too soon to tell if the story is what it seems at first glance or whether there’s some hidden twist. However, it certainly sets Sam up to be a major character.

The Party Scene (Uncharted 4)

The Party Scene (Image by Uncharted)

The Uncharted trailer showcases Nathan coming face-to-face with Antonio Banderas’ unnamed antagonist at a party and then talking with Sully, who’s sitting at the bar, over concealed mics. The scene certainly seems familiar to fans of Uncharted 4 A thief’s End,

The scene is similar to a sequence where Nathan and Sam, along with Sully, infiltrate an auction to steal Avery’s Cross. A later scene also showcases a particular cross, though it is unknown if the cross in the trailer also belongs to Captain Avery.

Captain Avery’s ship in the Cave (Uncharted 4)

Captain Avery’s ship (Image by Uncharted)

In one sequence, Nathan dives in the water to enter a sea cave and comes across a ship. The sequence will certainly remind players of Captain Avery’s Ship in Uncharted 4. Furthermore, the story seems to revolve around the nautical and pirate themes, similar to Uncharted 4.

Special Mention - Francis Drake’s Ring

Francis Drake’s Ring (Image by Uncharted)

The most prominent artifact in the Uncharted series is of course Nathan Drake’s ancestor Sir Francis Drake’s ring. The trailer features the ring prominently, although it seems like Nathan inherited the ring from his brother Sam.

Uncharted is all set to be released on February 18, 2022, and the Uncharted Legacy collection of Thieves is expected to debut around the same time.

