Best mechanici composition for Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus (Map -2)

Genshin Impact raised its difficulty in the Theater Mechanicus rerun event. Players can't upgrade their Mechanicus, and they also need to depend on luck to gain Wondrous Stick bonuses.

Theater Mechanicus Map 2 'Autumnal Resplendence' is even more complicated than Map 1 as it has Wondrous Stick restriction. There are two variants for the buff restriction: either Hydro & Cryo or Hydro & Anemo. With this restriction, gamers are obstructed from doing certain compositions. However, there is one composition Travelers can use to guarantee their success in Map 2 of the Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event.

"Theater Mechanicus: Stage of Wonders" Event: Take part to obtain the event-exclusive namecard



During the event, players need to take part in the Theater Mechanicus Stages and complete various event missions to obtain the namecard.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/b9req6409j — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 10, 2021

The best composition for completing map 2 in the Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event

Choosing characters for team

Character lineup for Map 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Map 2, 'Autumnal Resplendence,' the Mechanicus and Wondrous Sticks are far more important than characters. In fact, characters' skills are not needed unless enemies manage to slip out of their Mechanicus range.

Thus, it is safe to choose any character lineup you want to bring to the map for this section.

Enemies in each round

Enemies in Round 5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are five rounds in total for Map 2, 'Autumnal Resplendence.' Each round will have different types of enemies. From Round 1 to Round 4, enemies are large in number but with low HP. While for the last wave, many enemies can move fast and some with a high HP. Therefore, Genshin Impact players need to be on guard, especially in Round 5.

Round 1

Hilichurl

Round 2

Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard

Round 3

Wooden Shield Hilichurl Guard

Wooden Shieldwall Mitachurl

Dendro Samachurl

Round 4

Hilichurl Berserker

Blazing Axe Mitachurl

Round 5

Hilichurl Berserker

Stonehide Lawachurl

Hydro Samachurl

Wave 1

Mechanicus arrangement in Wave 1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Starting from Wave 1, Genshin Impact players can focus on building Mechanicus without drawing any Wondrous Sticks. You need one Charity, two Banishments, three Electro towers, and two Pyro towers.

Go in front of the staircase and construct these eight Mechanicus according to the image above. Then you can keep the remaining Veneficus Points to build the next Mechanicus in Wave 2.

Travelers can start the round and wait until all the opponents have been defeated. The enemies in the first wave are Hilichurls. They have low HP and sauntering, making them take all the damage from Mechanicus without any problems.

Wave 2

Add two Pyro and one Electro tower on the right side (Image via Genshin Impact)

Build another two Pyro turrets and one Electro on the left side (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Wave 2, Genshin Impact players will finish building all 14 Mechanicus. You may add two Pyro turrets and one Electro turret, just like in the pictures above. Make sure to construct the same towers on both left and right sides.

Even after constructing all 14 Mechanicus, you will have a lot of Veneficus Points left. You can use the remaining points to start buying Wondrous Sticks. Focus on getting Charity, Banishment, Pyro, and Electro bonuses only.

You can keep drawing the Wondrous Sticks until they get the following vital bonuses:

Increases Charity's AoE by 25%

Movement SPD of opponents within Recovery Mechanicus: Charity's AoE decreased by an additional 20%

Other than the buffs above, you can concentrate on getting bonuses for Pyro and Electro's Attack, Attack Speed, Elemental Mastery, and Detection Range. After that, you can either use all their Veneficus Points or save some for insurance in the next round.

Start the wave and wait for the enemies to be defeated by Mechanicus. Just like in Round 1, the enemies are only Hilichurls but with a Wooden Shield. Player's Pyro turrets can quickly destroy these shields.

Wave 3, 4 & 5

Mechanicus are in the same order from Wave 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players no longer need to add or change any Mechanicus on the field. Instead, you can focus on finishing their Veneficus Points on Wondrous Sticks. Like before, aim for bonuses to strengthen their Pyro and Electro turrets, especially the Pyro's Basic Attack AoE.

Don't hesitate to refresh your Wondrous Sticks choices until you get the best bonuses. Because of Charity's range size, all enemies will mostly die in the circle. Thus, you will have a steady income of Veneficus Points. In the next round, four and five, Travelers only need to keep buying Wondrous Sticks for their Mechanicus.

All Wondrous Sticks for map 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

By the start of Wave 5, Genshin Impact players should have many Wondrous Sticks that intensify each Mechanicus' damage. The last move is to start the last round and wait until Mechanicus obliterates all enemies. You can de-construct Charity and build a Tandem Mine near the enemy if enemies manage to pass through the players' last line of defense.

Greetings, Travelers!



The "Theater Mechanicus: Stage of Wonders" challenge has started! Are you ready, Travelers? Paimon heard that there are new gameplay methods in Theater Mechanicus this time.



View Details Here:https://t.co/iHCfhMi24U#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/MNl1cJOEPM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 12, 2021

