Who is Jenny Yokobori and how is she linked to Genshin Impact?

Jenny Yokobori officially became part of Genshin Impact with the recent 2.0 update. Even though she already boasted millions of fans worldwide, many Genshin Impact players were unaware of Yokobori's prowess.

Yokobori is a voice actor and has worked in many popular movies, TV series, and games over the years. Considering that miHoYo has always chosen renowned personalities to work for Genshin Impact, Yokobori seemed like the ideal voice actor for one of the latest Inazuma characters.

Yokobori is the voice actor for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya is one of the newest characters in Genshin Impact. Her banner, called Tapestry of the Golden Flames, is live now, and players are heavily spending their Primogems on it.

Tapestry of Golden Flames banner in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yokobori is the voice behind Yoimiya in English. To say the least, she did this role beautifully. Fans even loved Yoimiya's story quest, where Jenny could portray her enthusiastic nature and love for fireworks accurately.

Voice Artist Announcement



Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Frolicking Flames" Yomiya!



Voice Artist

EN VA: Jenny Yokobori

JP VA: UEDA Kana



Click here to listen >>>https://t.co/QKuS1Klxgd#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NjZEXftNib — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 4, 2021

One of the biggest reasons Yokobori nailed her role as Yoimiya is her experience in voice acting. She has made a name for herself in the industry by working on several critically acclaimed projects.

Yokobori's most popular voice acting roles

The biggest franchise Yokobori has worked for is arguably The Simpsons. In 2021, she was chosen to play Kumiko in the popular TV series after several actors tried out for the role.

Here are some other roles that helped Yokobori rise to prominence:

Rainbow High- Jade Hunter

Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures- Kuromi

Cris Tales- Kari Hudo

She was also a guest judge on Voice Wars in 2020.

Popular voice actors are the new big thing in Genshin Impact

With each day passing by, Genshin Impact is becoming a bigger game worldwide. Naturally, the developers cannot afford to compromise on the quality of the new content they bring to the players.

Voice acting is an essential aspect in a story-heavy game like Genshin Impact. Hence, miHoYo only relies on experienced voice actors to represent its characters.

For instance, prominent Twitch streamer LilyPichu has voiced Sayu in Genshin Impact, which helped make the Anemo ninja a massive hit among fans.

All in all, it is safe to assume that Genshin Impact will feature more big names as voice actors for its characters shortly.

