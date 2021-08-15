Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus guide (Map-3): How to complete Springtide Advent stage

Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event comes with ten different maps. Usually, the increased number means the difficulty of each map is also increased. Map 3 Springtide Advent is no exception.

There are two entrances for the enemies and two exit points. This condition might make some Genshin Impact players think it is a challenging stage. However, contrary to what they believe, Springtide Advent is easier than expected as enemies walk on a long straight path before reaching the exit portals.

One strategy below can change players' perspectives on how easy Springtide Advent can be in the Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event.

Guide to complete Springtide Advent in Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event

There are two variants of Wondrous Sticks restrictions on this map. The first one is Hydro and Electro, while the second one is Hydro and Anemo. However, you don't have to worry about the restrictions, as the plan used in Springtide Advent doesn't need any Hydro, Electro or Anemo towers.

Choosing characters for the team

Characters lineup for map 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like map 2, you don't have to worry about which characters to bring in map 3 Springtide Advent. Choose any Genshin Impact character you think will benefit you in the long journey of map 3. However, note that the strategy used does not require any Elemental Skill from any characters in Genshin Impact.

Enemies in each round

Stonehide Lawachurl, the only enemy in Round 5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Enemies in Springtide Advent are much more manageable than map 2. Not only is the number smaller, with the correct Wondrous Sticks, opponents will also be easier to eradicate without you having to move.

Round 1

Hilichurl

Round 2

Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard

Round 3

Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard

Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl

Geo Samachurl

Round 4

Hilichurl Berserker

Blazing Axe Mitachurl

Round 5

Stonehide Lawachurl

Wave 1

Charity, Pyro, and two Electro on one side of the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The same arrangement on the opposite side (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can start by constructing eight Mechanicus in Genshin Impact. Build one Charity, two Electro turrets and one Pyro turret in front of each portal. Make sure to build each tower just like in the image above. The Pyro Mechanicus was built far away from the Charity because it is long-range. If you put a Pyro turret near the portal, the enemies might die early and not be in Charity's range.

Keep the remaining Veneficus Points for the next wave. It would be best if you hold onto it to build the remaining Mechanicus. Then, start Round 1 and wait until all the enemies are defeated.

Wave 2

All 14 Mechanicus position in map 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the first wave has ended, you should have more than 4000 Veneficus Points. Use them to build the remaining six Mechanicus. You need to construct four Pyro turrets in the middle of the map. Then, create a Banishment behind each Charity.

Rotate Banishment, so it faces the portal (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the Banishment, make sure to rotate both of them twice so that it faces the portals. Double-check your Mechanicus to ensure you place all the towers in the correct place. You may then start Round 2 of Genshin Impact Mechanicus event.

Wave 3, 4 & 5

Arrangements of Mechanicus is the same until the end (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the middle of wave two and the remaining waves, you can start buying Wondrous Sticks to buff your Mechanicus. After all, you have completed constructing the maximum number of towers in map 3. Throughout the waves, you can focus on picking the best bonuses and ignore the enemies in the background.

Since the opponents walk in a straight line, they must pass through many Mechanicus to reach the exit points. Unfortunately for opponents, none have a high HP to hold on to until they reach the end.

Wondrous Sticks in map 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

For Wondrous Sticks, a few bonuses are crucial for the strategy in map 3 of Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event. You should aim for the following Wondrous Sticks in the middle of Wave 2.

Movement Speed of opponents within Recovery Mechanicus: Charity's AoE decreased by an additional 20%.

Increase Charity's AoE by 25%.

Movement Speed of opponents pushed back by Arcane Mechanicus: Banishment decreased by 30% for 8s.

Note that you may encounter the same Wondrous Stick once or twice. You can buy the same bonuses, as Genshin Impact will stack them to the same Wondrous Sticks. Aside from the crucial buffs above, you can then focus on choosing Wondrous Sticks that upgrade Pyro's Basic Attack AoE, Detection Range, Elemental Mastery and Attack Speed. The same bonus goes for Electro Mechanicus.

Fickle Wondrous Stick decrease Cryo tower's attack (Image via Genshin Impact)

If you encounter a Fickle Wondrous Sticks, pay attention to the effects and choose only the one that won't affect your Mechanicus on the map.

