Genshin Impact Itto leaks: Weapon type, in-game appearance, description, and element type leaked

Genshin Impact leakers predict Arataki Itto will become a playable character in one of the updates following version 2.2.

Itto is an unseen character thus far, but some other characters in Genshin Impact have referenced him. He is a native to Inazuma with a rather infamous reputation. Many players have been excited to see Itto and learn more about his character. Now, thanks to leaks, Itto's elemental Vision and choice of weapon may be revealed.

Leaks hint at Arrataki Itto’s weapon and Vision in Genshin Impact

According to leaks, Itto will be a five-star Geo claymore character in Genshin Impact.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Some info about Itto -Itto is a 5 star Geo Claymore character who has the "Male" body type.In game he is described as "tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance." Some info about Itto -Itto is a 5 star Geo Claymore character who has the "Male" body type.In game he is described as "tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance."

If these leaks are true, Itto would be just the third five-star claymore character in the game. The other two, Diluc and Eula, are best suited to the main DPS role. It’s possible that the same will be said for Itto, but his kit is still yet to be revealed.

Genshin Impact characters describe Itto's appearance

Genshin Impact players may already know Itto as a rather intimidating character. Though Genshin Impact’s protagonist is yet to meet Itto, several characters have referenced him. One NPC in Inazuma City, Rie, talks about the rumors about Itto that circulate around Inazuma.

daily arataki itto @ittodaily day 11 of waiting.....

thinking about how arataki itto is an oni and his design might include horns :0 day 11 of waiting.....

thinking about how arataki itto is an oni and his design might include horns :0 https://t.co/HSOtmYlwlg

Rie mentions here that Itto has long horns. Yoimiya also mentions in her profile page’s voice lines that Itto has a scary appearance. However, Yoimiya does clarify that Itto is a popular character among kids, suggesting he is probably more competitive rather than threatening.

Yoimiya describes Itto (Image via YouTube/THUNDER)

Kujou Sara also mentions Itto in her voicelines. Here, she describes Itto as an oni. According to Japanese folklore, onis are demonic orcs with large frames and horns on their head. Itto’s oni blood would therefore explain Rie’s depiction of his horns.

More importantly, there’s a clear rivalry between Sara and Itto. Sara even confiscated Itto’s Vision at one point. However, if Itto does become a playable Geo character, it’s safe to assume his Vision was returned to him, probably after the Vision Hunt Decree ended.

Kujou Sara describes Itto (Image via YouTube/THUNDER)

When will Itto be released in Genshin Impact?

Rumors have circulated that version 2.3 of Genshin Impact will only have rerun banners, like version 2.2. However, a reliable leaker, UBatcha, now disagrees.

According to UBatcha, Genshin Impact 2.3 will likely feature Itto as a banner-exclusive five-star character. Apart from that, the leaker predicts an Albedo rerun with Gorou as a featured four-star in 2.3.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 A week until preload for 2.2, time to start talking about 2.3 and further info!I believe the banners for 2.3 will be a new char and a re-run with Gorou as a 4 starThe new char should be Itto and the re-run should be Albedo based on what I know. A week until preload for 2.2, time to start talking about 2.3 and further info!I believe the banners for 2.3 will be a new char and a re-run with Gorou as a 4 starThe new char should be Itto and the re-run should be Albedo based on what I know.

Another leaker who’s built some credibility disagrees with UBatcha on Itto’s release date. Uncle Dumb Dumb, who accurately revealed Raiden Shogun’s design, predicts the Itto banner will arrive in version 2.4 instead.

Also Read

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There is also Uncle "Dumb Dumb" (TL from 呆呆逸) who believes Itto would actually be 2.4 with no mention of 2.3 banners.This is conflicting information to mine but I've trusted his other posts so I'd rather that people know about both to make your own judgment. There is also Uncle "Dumb Dumb" (TL from 呆呆逸) who believes Itto would actually be 2.4 with no mention of 2.3 banners.This is conflicting information to mine but I've trusted his other posts so I'd rather that people know about both to make your own judgment.

For now, Itto’s release date is still up in the air. Genshin Impact fans who are curious about Itto may have to wait a while for official news. Hopefully, leakers will find out more about Inazuma’s oni while players enjoy version 2.2.

Edited by Siddharth Satish