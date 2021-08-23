Riot Games may have accidentally revealed Jhin’s face in a League of Legends concept art

Khada Jhin, also known as Jhin “The Virtuoso,” is one of the most intriguing characters within League of Legends.

He is considered the best character that has been designed by Riot Games and for obvious reasons as well. Jhin has a unique characteristic where he is obsessed with the number four. However, it is not something that has been loosely used, as his entire kit revolves around this digit. This is what made players interested the most and praised Riot for the creativity they had shown.

However, one aspect that always made lore enthusiasts curious was the real face of Jhin.

Jhin’s face goes against the character’s philosophy within League of Legends

Jhin in League of Legends wears a mask and every skin of his consists of the same. There have been other characters in the past who used to wear a mask. However, Riot eventually revealed their faces through comics or skins.

Zed wore a mask, and last year, his actual face was revealed in a comic. The same goes for Shen as well. Thresh never had a proper face. However, in a skin released recently, Riot showcased his face as well.

However, Jhin in League of Legends has always been an enigma. Jhin is someone who does not love symmetry, and as a result, every part of his get-up has the same oozing out of it. However, it seems Riot may have accidentally provided the images that denote the concept behind Jhin’s face. It was posted very briefly on Wild Blue Studio’s artstation before being taken down.

Jhin's face as revealed by Riot Games, perhaps accidentally (Image via League of Legends)

However, that was enough for people to get a hold of it and spread it all across the internet. Jhin’s face, as shown in the images, is quite symmetrical. The character is against this idea, and therefore, it might be a reason he wears a mask.

Even though him being a serial killer, it makes sense that a mask is mandatory. However, considering how deep and thoughtful Jhin is as a character, it will not be surprising if the reason behind wearing a mask is to hide the symmetrical aspect of his face.

Apart from this, no other information has been released. However, this one piece of information is more than enough to keep League of Legends fans happy for a long time.

