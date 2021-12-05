"Smells like worst kind of gym clothes": Mizkif and HasanAbi open a can of Surströmming

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo opened a can of the infamous Surströmming and were greeted with a really bad smell.

HasanAbi was streaming recently on his Twitch channel with fellow streamers Mizkif and Ludwig Ahgren. During the stream, HasanAbi presented a can of Surströmming, which was then the topic of discussion for the next one hour.

HasanAbi, Mizkif, and Ludwig were engaged in discussions about what should be done with the can of Surströmming. The trio watched many videos to understand how best to open the can during the stream. When a can of Surströmming is opened, it produces a very pungent smell that not many people are known to handle well.

After watching a few videos, HasanAbi and the others decided to open the can underwater. They filled a red bucket with water and Mizkif then proceeded to try and open the can.

This led to hilarious interactions between the three streamers as Mizkif struggled to open it. He accidentally drops the can and runs away in fear of facing the smell. Ludwig can then be heard telling Mizkif that it's fine as the gas from the can was already released.

HasanAbi looks confused as the other two gag at the smell. He bent down to smell the can telling others that he wasn't smelling anything foul. Ludwig then asked HasanAbi to open the can:

"Dude if you can't smell that, you should open it.

HasanAbi suddenly made a weird face and informed the others that he could now smell it. He told the others:

"It smells like... it smells like dirty gym clothes.

Surströmming is a Swedish cuisine dating back to the late 16th century. It's essentially fermented Baltic sea herring. It's one of the most infamous dishes to come out of Sweden.

The foul smell is produced when a can of Surströmming is opened why it is popular in the west. Many videos exist on the internet of people trying out what is now dubbed by many as "the smelliest food in the world."

The clip of the streamers opening the Surströmming can hit the popular Reddit page LivestreamFails and the fans had their say as usual.

