"You can't be saying that": Mizkif surprised by iziprime's admission about Pokimane

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo couldn't believe what he heard from iziprime after the latter spotted Imane "Pokimane" Anys in his chat.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Mizkif was "Just Chatting" with other streamers. He was live with streamers Adin Ross, Thomas "Sodapoppin" Morris, Robert "Roflgator" Malecki, Cameron "Cuffem" Jordan, and iziprime.

Towards the end of the stream, Mizkif watched in disbelief as he saw iziprime get overly excited after finding "Pokimane" in his chat. He went on to say make some questionable statements.

Mizkif shocked as iziprime baited by fake Pokimane in chat

Mizkif was doing his usual thing where he brought some streamers together. He is known for his networking skills and bringing different Twitch communities together in the process.

During a recent stream, Mizkif was stunned and held a facepalm as he saw iziprime make some questionable statements. It all started when someone pointed out to iziprime that "Pokimane" was watching him and commenting in his chat. However, this wasn't the real Pokimane as a fake account was baiting him. iziprime, who didn't know this at the time, went overboard in excitement.

Mizkif and others were left shocked as streamer iziprime made some dubious comments in the next few seconds. He was so excited at seeing "Pokimane" in his chat that he said to Adin Ross:

"That Poki girl in my chat bro. I want to f**k the shit out of her."

Mizkif couldn't believe what he was hearing. He exclaimed how easily iziprime had taken the bait when he said:

"Oh my god.. he is falling for it. He's falling for it. What an idiot!"

Iziprime did not stop there as he went on to say ever more questionable things like:

"I want to put my feet on her head."

Mizkif couldn't help but hold his head in his hands as he expressed concern about iziprime's statements. He said:

"Bro, what? You can't! Dude, chill.. chill."

The whole event was hilarious, with a clip of the incident soon hitting the LivestreamFails subreddit. Fans who missed the stream got a chance to see a number of their favorite creators hang out.

Some shared their thoughts on how Mizkif's recent stream could be a contender for the "Stream of the Year" honors.

Others noted that iziprime was trolling and joking.

All in all, it's safe to say that Mizkif's fans enjoyed his stream and are happy how he can bring so many different streamers' communities together.

Edited by Srijan Sen