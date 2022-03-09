5 popular streamers everybody wanted canceled

Streaming today has become more than just a hobby for many. It is a source of livelihood for streamers and entertainment for its consumers.

However, not every streamer receives the same warmth and love from the internet, and quite rightly so in most cases. Here are five famous personalities who everyone wanted canceled due to their questionable on or off-stream actions.

Internet bayed for the blood of these well-known streamers

5) Kaceytron

Kacey's insensitive comments left the internet irate (Image via kaceytron/Twitter)

The global pandemic affected the entire world adversely, especially the elderly and less privileged. But it seems like Twitch streamer Kaceytron was least bothered by it.

She allegedly made a joke relating to the Covid-19 pandemic and stated she would willingly spread it at the expense of underprivileged and elderly individuals.

It is safe to say that the internet did not appreciate her comments. Apart from this incident, she has often landed herself in trouble for other comments on stream.

4) InvaderVie

Demanding money from viewers during a pandemic was not the best move (Image via InvaderVie/Twitter)

This infamous Twitch gaming streamer became well-known in the community and grew in popularity for all the wrong reasons.

InvaderVie, with over 208K followers on her Twitch channel, streams games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. She found herself in murky waters in 2020 after berating her viewers for not subscribing to her stream and donating money.

vee @uwugogy HES PULLING A INVADERVIE LMAOOOOOO HES PULLING A INVADERVIE LMAOOOOOO https://t.co/9xU0oLbC1q

Override5 @FoolOverride I just watched that infamous @InvaderVie clip, where she demanded that people pay for her twitch content. with that little giggle at the end, she reminded me of a spot on Madam Umbridge I just watched that infamous @InvaderVie clip, where she demanded that people pay for her twitch content. with that little giggle at the end, she reminded me of a spot on Madam Umbridge https://t.co/gqBvvpSgyA

To make the situation worse, the global pandemic had just taken over the world, and InvaderVie's comments did not help. She received heavy backlash and continues to be an example for content creators and a meme for the internet.

3) Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker

HasabAbi remains a divisive figure online (Image via hasandpiker/Instagram)

The Twitch star made a name for himself for his unique political opinions and commentary. However, he once bit more than he could chew.

In 2019, reacting to a government official's speech, HasanAbi made some rather upsetting comments regarding the tragic 9/11 incident that did not sit well with the community and rightly so.

Antiochus @Grokk4 @hasanthehun

funny how hasan is talking about "cancel culture" about people critizing him for saying "america deserved 9/11", yet he tried to cancel pewdiepie for nothing. funny how hasan is talking about "cancel culture" about people critizing him for saying "america deserved 9/11", yet he tried to cancel pewdiepie for nothing. @hasanthehun funny how hasan is talking about "cancel culture" about people critizing him for saying "america deserved 9/11", yet he tried to cancel pewdiepie for nothing.

RC | 1stPlayerTokens 🇺🇸🇺🇸 @1stPlayerTokens @NotASovietOk @GameFuel @hasanthehun he said america deserves 9/11 and as an american that pisses me off. by saying that he said all the people who died deservedc to die. i'm not trying to cancel him, just letting yall know what a scumbag he is @NotASovietOk @GameFuel @hasanthehun he said america deserves 9/11 and as an american that pisses me off. by saying that he said all the people who died deservedc to die. i'm not trying to cancel him, just letting yall know what a scumbag he is

Cupcake Boner @cupcakeboner @VaushV @hasanthehun I refused to listen to Hasan after people pointed out his 9/11 take could have been worded better and he just cried and whined about cancel culture on TYT for 20 minutes straight. @VaushV @hasanthehun I refused to listen to Hasan after people pointed out his 9/11 take could have been worded better and he just cried and whined about cancel culture on TYT for 20 minutes straight.

The Twitterati often take digs at Hasan for his comments.

2) ZilionOP

One of the biggest streaming fraudsters? (Image via ZilinaOP (Now ItsBlooish)/Twitter)

Regarded as one of the biggest frauds in the history of streaming, ZilianOP was once a popular name in the World of Warcraft community representing the disabled community.

Zilion had often raised money for various items such as wheelchairs and more. However, the viral clip of him walking live on stream stunned viewers worldwide.

It's safe to say the internet was not a big fan of this incident, often taking to Twitter to express their opinions.

sodappop - Hooman Diplomat @sodappop_ As an actual disabled person, I'd like to punch out that ZilianOP guy who faked a disability for donations.



That money could have gone to actual disabled people who cannot work and need it.



Wish he lived near me as while I may be a cripple, I could still throw down if I had to. As an actual disabled person, I'd like to punch out that ZilianOP guy who faked a disability for donations.That money could have gone to actual disabled people who cannot work and need it.Wish he lived near me as while I may be a cripple, I could still throw down if I had to.

Naegleria @Naegleria1 ZilianOP faked being paralyzed and asked for donations to buy a new wheelchair



anyone know of scams on twitch as successful as that one? ZilianOP faked being paralyzed and asked for donations to buy a new wheelchairanyone know of scams on twitch as successful as that one?

Filip Vondrát @FiX_gfx I'm gonna make my own crypto currency and call it ZOP - ZilianOP.



It will be pretty stable for a long time, but then suddenly it will get up. I'm gonna make my own crypto currency and call it ZOP - ZilianOP.It will be pretty stable for a long time, but then suddenly it will get up.

Fans take digs at the content creator to this day.

1) Ice Poseidon

(Image via ice_poseidon/Instagram)

The former Twitch star famous for his in-real-life stream was widely popular in the streaming community for his eccentric streams. However, his actions and pranks soon caught up to him.

Ice Poseidon was permanently banned from the purple platform following her airport prank that led to police being involved.

More recently, he was at the center of a massive cryptocurrency scam that led to outrage over the internet.

Blurred @BlurredLofi Ice Poseidon crypto scamming $500k from people too wtf is going on lol Ice Poseidon crypto scamming $500k from people too wtf is going on lol

Mean Leaf @MeanLeaf



... also, it's tax season... so you know... pay your share. Mean Leaf @MeanLeaf Just a friendly reminder that Ice Poseidon is an opportunistic egomaniac, who is trying to manipulate the situation so he is the victim. He hasn't improved as a person, it is all an act. Just a friendly reminder that Ice Poseidon is an opportunistic egomaniac, who is trying to manipulate the situation so he is the victim. He hasn't improved as a person, it is all an act. It only took a month, but the cycle repeats. Ice Poseidon is a sociopath.... also, it's tax season... so you know... pay your share. twitter.com/MeanLeaf/statu… It only took a month, but the cycle repeats. Ice Poseidon is a sociopath.... also, it's tax season... so you know... pay your share. twitter.com/MeanLeaf/statu…

Over the years, various other incidents have led to many individuals on the internet being upset and creators getting canceled.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer