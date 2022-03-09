5 popular streamers everybody wanted canceled

Streaming today has become more than just a hobby for many. It is a source of livelihood for streamers and entertainment for its consumers.
However, not every streamer receives the same warmth and love from the internet, and quite rightly so in most cases. Here are five famous personalities who everyone wanted canceled due to their questionable on or off-stream actions.
Internet bayed for the blood of these well-known streamers
5) Kaceytron
The global pandemic affected the entire world adversely, especially the elderly and less privileged. But it seems like Twitch streamer Kaceytron was least bothered by it.
She allegedly made a joke relating to the Covid-19 pandemic and stated she would willingly spread it at the expense of underprivileged and elderly individuals.
It is safe to say that the internet did not appreciate her comments. Apart from this incident, she has often landed herself in trouble for other comments on stream.
4) InvaderVie
This infamous Twitch gaming streamer became well-known in the community and grew in popularity for all the wrong reasons.
InvaderVie, with over 208K followers on her Twitch channel, streams games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. She found herself in murky waters in 2020 after berating her viewers for not subscribing to her stream and donating money.
To make the situation worse, the global pandemic had just taken over the world, and InvaderVie's comments did not help. She received heavy backlash and continues to be an example for content creators and a meme for the internet.
3) Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker
The Twitch star made a name for himself for his unique political opinions and commentary. However, he once bit more than he could chew.
In 2019, reacting to a government official's speech, HasanAbi made some rather upsetting comments regarding the tragic 9/11 incident that did not sit well with the community and rightly so.
The Twitterati often take digs at Hasan for his comments.
2) ZilionOP
Regarded as one of the biggest frauds in the history of streaming, ZilianOP was once a popular name in the World of Warcraft community representing the disabled community.
Zilion had often raised money for various items such as wheelchairs and more. However, the viral clip of him walking live on stream stunned viewers worldwide.
It's safe to say the internet was not a big fan of this incident, often taking to Twitter to express their opinions.
Fans take digs at the content creator to this day.
1) Ice Poseidon
The former Twitch star famous for his in-real-life stream was widely popular in the streaming community for his eccentric streams. However, his actions and pranks soon caught up to him.
Ice Poseidon was permanently banned from the purple platform following her airport prank that led to police being involved.
More recently, he was at the center of a massive cryptocurrency scam that led to outrage over the internet.
Over the years, various other incidents have led to many individuals on the internet being upset and creators getting canceled.
