Booker T says departing WWE Superstar will be a good signing for AEW

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige would be a big addition to AEW, per Hall of Famer Booker T.

Earlier this month, Paige disclosed that she would be leaving WWE on July 7. In her announcement, the Anti-Diva also teased an in-ring return. It was recently announced that she would appear at the WAW promotion, which her parents run in the UK.

On his Hall of Fame show, Booker T responded to a fan asking if he would advise Paige to join All Elite Wrestling.

The six-time world champion gave an affirmative answer. He would like to see Paige in AEW as she is a bonafide star who can make a difference in the promotion.

"Yeah, I would [advise Paige to join AEW], I would love to see Paige on a big stage. If she's not going to be in WWE, definitely, I could see Paige doing some really, really good stuff there [in AEW]... People made my comment about Sasha big news just because I don't look at Sasha the way I look at Paige... It's just a matter of seeing something and what we can get out of this. That'd be big for AEW to have someone like Paige walk out of that curtain. Paige is a star, bonafide," said Booker T. [From 47:33 to 48:31]

The Hall of Famer also claimed that Paige is "money," and she can make an impact in AEW.

Current AEW star also wants Paige to join the promotion after WWE

Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE, also wants to see Paige in AEW as she feels the former Divas Champion can contribute on the mic and in the ring.

"I think her eventually returning to wrestling anywhere would be beneficial to whatever companies snatches her up, but I think AEW will be a smart move again because there’s something to be added to the women’s division," remarked Athena.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Where do you guys wanna see me next?? Where do you guys wanna see me next??

Athena believes it would be an intelligent move by AEW to sign Paige as there are a few missing pieces in the locker room. The former Divas Champion hasn't closed the door to a return to the ring, and AEW signing her would significantly boost its women's division.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far