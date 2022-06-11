"The toughest part" - Paige announces her departure date from WWE 

After being away from WWE programming for almost two years, Paige has officially announced her departure date from the company.

The former Divas Champion took to Twitter to reveal that July 7th will mark the end of her run with the company, which began when she was just 18 years old. The youngest-ever Divas Champion was forced to retire from in-ring competition back in 2018 but has since worked as a general manager and the manager of The Kabuki Warriors.

Paige noted that she could potentially make her return to the ring in the future, but the end of her WWE career would mean saying goodbye to the ring name that she has been developing for more than a decade.

Paige has teased returning to WWE several times in the past

Despite being forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018, Paige has teased her return to TV several times over the past year. First, Paige teased the idea that she could be included in the Royal Rumble match. She later made it clear that she was available if the company wanted her to manage Ronda Rousey.

The inaugural NXT Women's Champion has been struggling with a neck injury in recent years after she had surgery in 2016. Paige was then re-injured following her return in 2017 when she took a kick to the back from Sasha Banks as part of a tag team match at a live event.

It has been well-known for several weeks that Paige's contract was set to expire, but fans have continued to hope that she would return to the company. Now, it's clear that the former champion will be starting a new chapter. Time will tell what her future holds.

