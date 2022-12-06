How to sign up for Kick: Process, features, and more about the streaming platform

The beta version of Kick.com is now live for users to access. For those wondering what the platform is all about, it is the newest streaming website. By the looks of it, the platform shares several similarities with Twitch.

Kick.com's interface and outlook are almost the same as that of the purple platform, including the typical "recommended" section on the left of the screen and categories that are divided into different sub-sections of streaming such as "Just Chatting," "IRL," and games such as Call of Dury: Warzone 2.0, and Overwatch 2, among several others.

How to sign-up for Kick?

Signing up to Kick.com is as simple as it gets. It has a similar process to that of other notable websites such as YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. Users will be asked to either sign up via their Google account or through a different email account. Here is a screenshot of the sign-in page for reference:

Here's how to sign up for the platform

What are the features that are included in the platform?

As stated earlier, the website shares similar features to its counterpart. What really sets it apart from Twitch, however, is the fact that it has a dedicated gambling section.

For those who are out of the loop, Twitch has banned unlicensed gambling/slot websites, which include stake.com. The decision came after a long-going furor in the community regarding the topic of gambling on Twitch.

However, Kick.com appears to have taken a more lenient approach by allowing streamers to engage in slot machines and gambling games. To make navigation easier, the website features a dedicated section for gambling.

Those who are not into gambling can check out other sub-sections. For example, the website also has a section for "Hot Tub" streams, something that is practiced but not featured on Twitch.

Categories in the website

Are there any notable names shifting to the new platform?

With every new website comes a slew of migrating people. Such is the case with Kick.com. The website has already seen a massive influx of users, although it is still behind Twitch in terms of the total number of active users and streamers.

Popular slot streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" is the first big name to make a shift to the platform. He shared a Twitlonger detailing his decision.

He stated that due to the inequitable revenue split between the platform and the major creators, which is 70-30, moving to the new platform was a sensible option. He wrote:

"Twitch’s only role is as a website host. Given their contribution, it is absurd that they take 50% of our income... They said it’s too expensive to run their website and that those costs have to pass onto the creators. Yet platforms like Youtube maintain a 70/30 split on subscriptions without issue. But I think 70/30 is still not enough – and that we can do even better."

His decision was met with a host of reactions:

Cohh Carnage @CohhCarnage



Best of luck, dude! @Trainwreckstv Not gonna lie, a lot of this seems so good it's unsustainable. If this sticks around a while, with the %'s and numbers you're saying, it's going to be something to talk about.Best of luck, dude! @Trainwreckstv Not gonna lie, a lot of this seems so good it's unsustainable. If this sticks around a while, with the %'s and numbers you're saying, it's going to be something to talk about.Best of luck, dude!

Stallion @StallionPlays



Refreshing to see this side of things tbh.



& we all know that competition is good for industry to drive change @Trainwreckstv Already have an account and I'm curious to see what happens to the platform overtime.Refreshing to see this side of things tbh.& we all know that competition is good for industry to drive change @Trainwreckstv Already have an account and I'm curious to see what happens to the platform overtime.Refreshing to see this side of things tbh.& we all know that competition is good for industry to drive change

kimmy 📬 @MissDeIivery



I assume there will be a mobile version in the works, any update on that? @Trainwreckstv I’m INNNNNI assume there will be a mobile version in the works, any update on that? @Trainwreckstv I’m INNNNN 🔥I assume there will be a mobile version in the works, any update on that?

SCHEME @DJSCHEME_ @Trainwreckstv Looks like I’ll be returning to streaming on kick 🫡 @Trainwreckstv Looks like I’ll be returning to streaming on kick 🫡

The platform will also release a mobile app soon, as stated by Trainwreckstv in one of his tweets.

The website, despite having a lot of bugs, has been received in a positive light by netizens. It remains to be seen if the website will continue to grow at its current pace in the near future.

