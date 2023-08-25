5 times MoistCr1TiKaL got into feuds with popular streamers and content creators

Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" stands as one of the most renowned Texas-based streamers. In fact, he commands a substantial fan base of over 13 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he adopts the moniker "penguinz0." While his Twitch streams predominantly feature a diverse array of games, his YouTube platform is primarily dedicated to commentary and reactions.

Being a prominent figure in the streaming community, he has encountered several feuds with fellow creators over time. This article will share five instances where Charlie had beef with others.

5 times MoistCr1TiKaL had beef with others

1) Feud with Sneako

One of this year's significant streamer feuds featured MoistCr1TiKaL and fellow streamer Sneako. The dispute began in 2022 when Charlie made a video teasing Sneako about his c*ckold f**ish (this was in response to the latter making fun of Charlie's girlfriend). This sparked tension between them, leading Sneako to frequently mock Charlie on Twitter.

In March 2023, Charlie responded to Sneako, criticizing him for mocking him and his girlfriend, especially considering Sneako's history of rocky relationships. Since then, the two have engaged with each other and managed to resolve their differences.

2) Calls out Paradox Crypto

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed garnered attention for promoting a supposed Crypto gambling project, Paradox Crypto. However, self-proclaimed internet detective Coffeezilla later exposed the project, leading to a response from the Paradox Crypto owners denying the allegations.

MoistCr1TiKaL was outspoken about the Paradox Crypto response, criticizing the team for engaging in questionable business practices. He said:

"Your crypto, your Paradox Meta has like seven components, all of which makes no f**king sense and are literally like actual dog sh*t."

He also added:

"Speed like straight up said like, 'yeah, this was a mistake.' Like he at the very least has moved on and said, 'yep, that was bad.'"

3) Calls out misogyny in a YouTube podcast

The next notable incident involves another form of criticism, this time aimed at the Unfiltered Podcast, a relatively new show with 5.47K subscribers. The podcast gained recognition for inviting various female guests, including influencers and models, to its panels.

However, during an episode, MoistCr1TiKaL pointed out that the main host displayed signs of insecurity. He even noted that the host removed a female guest who had given him a low rating during the show. Reacting to it, the streamer said:

"The podcast is like a bootleg Fresh & Fit where they just get a bunch of women together and ask them stupid questions and then rate each other's beauty and then he gets really offended. Like, visibly upset and I really thought he was gonna start bawling his eyes out crying."

He added:

"The segment is "rate our appearance," which is some actual middle school literal baby brain man child behavior."

4) Charlie responds to MuKitty

MoistCr1TiKaL faced criticism for his response to the Fansly ad and sponsorship at the Streamer Awards 2023. Another content creator, MuKitty, called out Twitch streamers like HasanAbi and others who had endorsed QTCinderella's show sponsored by Fansly, a platform known for explicit adult content.

Charlie was a focal point of the criticism due to his reaction to the Streamer Awards ad promoting adult content, leading to him being dubbed "MoistHypoKr1TiKaL" (since he had previously called out Adin Ross' for a similar reason).

In a response (April 4, 2023), Charlie expressed his perspective that Adin's actions were more explicit. Despite this, he maintained the stance that both Adin and QTCinderella's choices were misguided.

5) Critical of YouTube for its policy

The final incident on the list involves MoistCr1TiKaL criticizing YouTube for a policy change introduced in December 2022. The new policy entailed blacklisting the use of various strong language words in the initial moments of videos, with exceptions for certain words.

However, Charlie called out YouTube, highlighting the confusion caused by this policy. Many of his older videos, which featured explicit language recorded prior to the policy's implementation, were demonetized due to the new guidelines.