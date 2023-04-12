Who is MuKitty? Streamer slams MoistCr1TiKaL and calls him a "hypocrite"

MuKitty, an up-and-coming YouTuber, has been gaining plenty of attention from the streaming community lately, boasting over 31K subscribers as of today. She primarily creates content related to Twitch streamers, as she "exposes" them. In one of her recent videos, she criticized Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" for what she perceives as his "hypocrisy."

For context, she initially criticized Charlie for not speaking out against Blaire "QTCinderella's" decision to feature Fansly, a social media platform that frequently hosts adult content, as a sponsor of her Streamer Awards event. MuKitty further noted that Charlie was quick to criticize Adin Ross for streaming p*rnography, but didn't hold QTCinderella to the same standards.

In response, MoistCr1TiKaL stated (on April 4) that he views Adin's actions as more explicit. Nevertheless, he believes that both Adin and QTCinderella's decisions were wrong.

What is MuKitty's latest video about? YouTuber calls out MoistCr1TiKaL

On April 11, MuKitty uploaded a new video to her YouTube channel, titled "Moist Hypocritikal Cant Stop Lying," which targeted MoistCr1TiKaL. The video quickly gained traction, eventually sparking a response from Charlie himself. In the video, she accused Charlie of being dishonest, claiming that, despite his previous statements that he called out both Adin and QTCinderella's actions as weird, he never did so.

In her latest video, she claimed that Charlie misrepresented her opinions on his own livestreams by allegedly misquoting and putting words in her mouth. For example, she showed a clip (6:33) where Charlie asks her to justify her stance if she thinks both QTCinderella and Adin's actions are equal. However, she then stated that she had never made such a claim.

Additionally, she included a clip (7:18), where Charlie claimed to have previously described Fansly as making him "uncomfortable." However, upon closer inspection, Charlie's actual statement revealed that he said he was "not confident" and seemed to have laughed it off.

She concluded her video by alleging (11:59) that Charlie was deliberately avoiding a response to her accusations. Furthermore, she claimed that after only a week of being pressured by his fans, did he finally respond to her video.

Here's what the internet said

Following the release of MuKitty's video, several community members and viewers left comments accusing her of taking clips out of context and farming drama for the sake of attention. They argued that MuKitty was unfairly targeting Charlie and that her accusations lacked sufficient evidence:

Fans call out the YouTuber (Image via MuKitty/YouTube)

The video generated numerous responses on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with many users expressing their disinterest in the ongoing drama and criticizing it as being pedestrian:

The LSF community isn't impressed with this drama (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

MoistCr1TiKaL recently responded to the YouTuber's accusations with a 41-minute-long YouTube video. In his response, Charlie debunked MuKitty's claims and asserted that he was never as "tight-lipped" as she made him out to be.

Charlie further demonstrated how the Fansly page, which sponsored The Streamer Awards, was far more moderated than Adin Ross' impulsive decision to showcase p*rn on his stream. Overall, Charlie's response video has received positive comments and garnered nearly a million views just five hours after it was uploaded.

