“They just scream their insecurity” - MoistCr1TiKaL slams Unfiltered Podcast, calls out their misogyny

Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," or penguinz0, is often recognized for his insightful commentary on YouTube. In his latest video, he strongly criticized the Unfiltered Podcast, a relatively new podcast with 3.6K subscribers. The podcast is recognized for featuring a range of female guests on its panels, including influencers and models.

MoistCr1TiKaL covered the 145th episode of the podcast, where the two co-hosts invited women to rate them and their producer. However, during the episode, Charlie observed that the primary host exhibited signs of insecurity and even went as far as to remove one of the female guests who gave him a low rating. Describing the individuals, he said:

“They just scream their insecurity”

MoistCr1TiKaL critical over new podcast, calls it "embarrassing"

In the last year or so, several podcasts have surfaced with a predominant portrayal of hyper-masculine personalities, accompanied by women dressed in revealing attire. These podcasts seem largely influenced by individuals such as Andrew Tate and Sneako. The Unfiltered Podcast appears to be one such podcast.

Giving his take on it, MoistCr1TiKaL said:

"It is that embarrassing. Like, you couldn't lock me up in Guantanamo Bay and torture this clip out of me and yet he still has it on his channel."

He continued:

"The podcast is like a bootleg Fresh & Fit where they just get a bunch of women together and ask them stupid questions and then rate each other's beauty and then he gets really offended. Like, visibly upset and I really thought he was gonna start bawling his eyes out crying."

In this particular episode, the primary host is observed urging the female guests to rate each of the three individuals present (himself, the second host, and the producer) on a scale of ten. Charlie said:

"The segment is "rate our appearance," which is some actual middle school literal baby brain man child behavior."

During the podcast, one of the female guests rates the primary host with a mere two points. This triggers an angry reaction from the host, who removes her from the show. Seeing his reaction, Charlie notes:

"This is an extreme overreaction to getting rated a two. The insecurity is palpable. You can f**king taste the salt here."

He added:

"So one girl gives you a two and it shatters your whole ego and you publicly melt down about it. That's such a bad and embarrassing look."

Here's what the fans said

The YouTube video generated over 5K comments at the time of writing. Here are some of the top ones:

Fans troll the Unfiltered Podcast (Image via penguinz0 YouTube)

Speaking of MoistCr1TiKaL's conflicts with hyper-masculine personalities, he was recently involved in an online dispute with fellow streamer Nico "Sneako." You can find more information about the drama by clicking here.

Poll : 0 votes