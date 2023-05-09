Does Andrew Tate dislike his mother? ‘Top G’s' recent tweets raise questions

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate recently narrated a childhood story that has raised questions regarding the 'Top G's' relationship with his mother Eileen Tate.
Tate recently uploaded a series of tweets sharing an anecdote of how his father Emory Tate separated him from his mother to make the influencer a better chess player.
"When I was 8, I lost a winning game at a chess tournament. It was an 11 hours drive to get there, and I blundered and lost a winning position. I told my father it was because I was tired and couldn’t sleep in the car. I came third in the tournament but should have come first."
Andrew Tate shared that his father was furious at him for losing. 'Top G' then proceeded to share the incident with Eileen Tate, who took the child's side.
This led to an argument between Tate's parents and then, Emory took Andrew to a hotel for a week to keep him away from his mother's influence.
Tate then revealed that after hours of practice he finally succeeded in defeating his father at chess.
The media personality added that Emory sacrificed his relationship with Eileen in order to raise Andrew in his own way.
"'You’re more tired now than you were in that tournament, ain’tcha?' 'Tired isn’t an excuse son. What’s your last name?' Tate I replied. 'Tired or not, you know how to win.' My Dad sacrificed his marriage to raise me exceptionally. My mother simply didn’t get it."
The tweets above might lead people to speculate on the relationship between Tate and his mother. But Andrew Tate seems appreciative of his mother as can be seen from the video below:
What did Andrew Tate's brother say about their mother Eileen Tate?
Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate, who is also a social media personality, appears to have an affectionate relationship with his mother Eileen Tate.
Tristan once praised his mother for regularly feeding the family during their hard times and also revealed how she sacrificed her own life in order to raise the three Tate siblings. Tate also credited his mother for his achievements in the world of combat sports.
"As broke as we were, even living in a homeless shelter, three square meals were cooked and prepared for me every single day... My mother never had a cellphone. My mother never smoked. She never went out with her friends. She was solely dedicated to raising her three children... The fact that I was taken to karate lessons every Sunday as an 8, 9, 10-year-old and then I found kickboxing and became the European kick-boxing champion. That's not my father's doing. I would say that was my mother's doing."