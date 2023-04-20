Andrew Tate frequently discusses the impact his parents had on his progression as a man. The former kickboxing champion has often spoken highly of his father, the late American chess player Emory Tate, and how he taught him to be a strong man.

The masculinity guru has also praised his mother, Eileen Tate, for her role in his upbringing. While his father, a professional chess player, was traveling for professional and personal reasons, he has consistently credited his mother for raising him well.

Cobra Top Secret @CobraTopSecret Happy Valentine To His Mother!



#ValentinesDay #AndrewTate Andrew Tate spoke about his mother in one of the last interviews he made before he got arrested! The last sentence is really heartwarmingHappy Valentine To His Mother! Andrew Tate spoke about his mother in one of the last interviews he made before he got arrested! The last sentence is really heartwarming ♥️ Happy Valentine To His Mother! #ValentinesDay #AndrewTate https://t.co/Sp2H1eOHTt

It has now come to light that Eileen Tate, who is presumed to still reside at the infamous Luton council housing where she reared her children, has spoken out about her son's alleged criminal behavior.

The Tate brothers are suspected of running human trafficking operations, as well as rape and other violent crimes. They are accused of luring women to the brothers' £600,000 mansion in a wealthy suburb of Bucharest, Romania and allegedly coerced into appearing in pornographic recordings that were then distributed on the internet.

Andrew Tate's mother still resides in the same end-terrace house she and her siblings grew up in during their time on the famous Marsh Farm estate in Luton. After divorcing the children's father in 1997, she raised the Tate brothers and their younger sister Janine in Luton.

In a statement from a family friend to MailOnline, Eileen Tate was dissatisfied with her son's views, asserting that she did not raise him in such a manner:

"I don't think she is happy with what Andrew says, the misogyny. She says he says these things for the response he gets - for the number of hits on the internet. He's always going on about fast cars and what a man should be, but Eileen didn't raise him like that."

Emory Tate, a relative of Tate's late father, stated that the deceased would be embarrassed by his son's conduct:

"As far as I’m concerned their dad would have respected their business acumen but he wasn’t into misogyny or anything like that. He was a nice guy and a hell of a chess player. He was not the big 'I am'. None of us would have seen any of this coming."

Alleged victim claims she was the victim of Andrew Tate's daily mental manipulation

Three women in the United Kingdom are suing notorious social media influencer Andrew Tate for sexual assault, physical abuse, and domineering behavior.

All of the complainants are in their twenties and thirties, and they allege that the former kickboxer, who is presently serving a sentence of house arrest in Romania, attacked them between 2013 and 2016.

According to a report by Sky News, one of the alleged victims alleges she was the target of the controversial influencer's systematic mental manipulation:

"To have seen Andrew Tate's rise in popularity and influence, while knowing who he is and what he has done, has been extremely difficult for those of us who were sexually and physically abused by him. We intend to prove in court that Andrew is abusive, coercive and controlling and that his public statements about women are nothing more than fantasy."

Sky News @SkyNews



Tate denied their accusations and said through his legal team they "wanted money because I fired them."



Read more on this story: Three women are planning to sue social media influencer Andrew Tate for damages over allegations he raped and abused them.Tate denied their accusations and said through his legal team they "wanted money because I fired them."Read more on this story: trib.al/J3TIKc3 Three women are planning to sue social media influencer Andrew Tate for damages over allegations he raped and abused them.Tate denied their accusations and said through his legal team they "wanted money because I fired them."Read more on this story: trib.al/J3TIKc3 https://t.co/gw8wy1kAO2

Poll : 0 votes