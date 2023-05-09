Controversial media personality Andrew Tate has no shortage of opinions on gender dynamics and often peddles an overarching patriarchal ideology.

The social media influencer's latest lessons on the topic are from experience as he narrated an incident from his own childhood and various interactions between his parents that shaped his personality.

Tate mentioned a story from when he was an eight-year old boy participating in a chess tournament.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate When I was 8, I lost a winning game at a chess tournament.



It was an 11 hours drive to get there, and I blundered and lost a winning position.



I told my father it was because I was tired and couldn’t sleep in the car.



Tate's father, Emory Tate, did not take well to his son losing and sounded off on the young child for making up excuses. Upon Tate's mother's intervention, his father took him to a hotel for a few days to stay away from his mother's influence and kept him up for hours playing chess.

After days of the same grueling routine, when a young Tate finally impressed his dad with a winning chess move, his father taught him an important lesson of never giving in to tiredness.

"“You’re more tired now than you were in that tournament, ain’tcha?” “Tired isn’t an excuse son. What’s your last name?” Tate I replied. "Tired or not, you know how to win” My Dad sacrificed his marriage to raise me exceptionally. My mother simply didn’t get it."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate “You’re more tired now than you were in that tournament, ain’tcha?”



“Tired isn’t an excuse son. What’s your last name?”



Tate I replied.



“Tired or not, you know how to win”



Andrew Tate went on to explain how his father gave up his own marriage to ensure his son was raised the 'right' way, which was different from his mother's coddling ways.

"Men raise pussy sons because they cuck to wives. My father lost his wife for ME. I always used to remember this story when deep in the rounds of championship fights. Am I gonna lose because I’m tired? Or just lose."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Men raise pussy sons because they cuck to wives.



My father lost his wife for ME.



I always used to remember this story when deep in the rounds of championship fights.



Andrew Tate's father: Tate requests Elon Musk to keep his father's Twitter account active despite inactivity

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently announced plans to purge the social media platform of all inactive accounts. Musk's announcement tweet also warned users of a drop in follower counts.

Andrew Tate had a special request for the billionaire, as he replied to Musk's tweet by asking him to keep his father Emory Tate's Twitter account active. He tagged the account too, revealing his father's social media for the first time.

"Very good idea. But my father died and I still read his account daily. Please keep him active. @tateterrific"

Check out Andrew Tate's reply below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Please keep him active.



Emory Tate's last tweet is nearly 10 years old back in September, 2013. The account seems fairly active upto that point with over 187 tweets over a span of two years.

