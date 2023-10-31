"Good old Markiplier was supposed to be..." - MatPat reveals YouTuber's scrapped cameo in the Fnaf movie

In his recent video, YouTuber Matthew "MatPat" disclosed the small but scrapped cameo role that fellow YouTuber Mark "Markiplier" had in the newly released Five Nights at Freddy's movie, based on the viral game with the same name.

Talking about his experience on the set of the movie, Matthew stated that there was a wall on the set with the names and photos of all cast members. That is where he learned that Mark was supposed to have the small role of a security guard, who dies at the start of the movie, but it never actually materialized.

"It was actually there that I got to see who else was going to be a part of this movie up on the wall... It was also where I saw that good old Markiplier was supposed to be the security guard who gets killed at the very beginning of the movie."

Popular theorist and YouTuber MatPat reveals Markiplier's scrapped cameo in the Fnaf movie

Matthew "MatPat" is known for his channels "The Game Theorists" and "The Film Theorists," wherein he proposes certain theories based on the lore of various video games and films.

He is respected among the gaming community as a knowledgeable figure who performs in-depth analyses of the finer in-game details to spot Easter eggs and hidden stories.

As such, MatPat's theories regarding the popular game franchise "Five Nights at Freddy's" have found resonance among its fans, with lots of the players eagerly discussing and dissecting his ideas.

His ability to connect seemingly unrelated elements within the game's lore has sparked numerous debates and fueled the community's excitement for uncovering hidden secrets.

As such, it was no surprise that he was invited to play a role in the movie, which MatPat now revealed in his latest video on his "The Film Theorists" channel since the movie was officially released.

It was in this video that he dropped another powerbomb, stating that he found out about Mark's deleted cameo while exploring the set of the movie. Mark's name, photograph, and role were present on a wall with other cast members.

In his recent stream of the game "Fazbear Nights," Markiplier dispelled any rumors regarding his now-removed role in the movie, stating it was simply due to scheduling conflicts.

"It is not malicious, it is not anything snubbed. I don't want anyone to think that. It is simply a matter... It was supposed to happen. Let's get it straight... Unfortunately, the Five Nights atrFreddy's movie and my movie, Iron Lung, were being filmed at the exact same time."

He stated that regardless of the scheduling issues, he was trying his best to be in the movie and make it work. He was supposed to be there for two days to film his cameo.

Nonetheless, the conflict was so intense that even after efforts from both parties to make it happen, it could not materialize.

"It was one of those things where I had to make a call because I wouldn't expect them to compromise the quality of their project for me, and just in the same way... I would hope that they wouldn't expect me to compromise the project of my movie for them."

He further pointed out issues with the time it would take for him to travel to set and back, making it problematic to attend to the filming of the two movies simultaneously.

Fans react to the major reveal

As fans flocked to the screening of the movie, excitement was high regarding the YouTuber cameos the movie may have. Netizens actually seemed to appreciate the fact that Five Nights at Freddy's production team did not compromise on the quality of the movie to accommodate Mark's schedule.

Some were already exploring the possibility that since he did not appear in the first installation of the movie, he may have a cameo role in the sequel.

A few were unhappy with Mark's absence, stating that he should have focused his efforts on the Five Nights at Freddy's movie since it is a bigger project. Others wanted him in the movie since he was the reason for their introduction to the game franchise.

Mark "Markiplier' is a YouTube superstar known for his regular gameplay videos. He has a staggering 35 million subscribers on the platform and has formed a loyal fanbase that enjoys his content.

He is known for specializing in the horror genre of games and is credited for being one of the first YouTubers who played the "Five Nights at Freddy's" franchise and launched it to the level of popularity it currently has.