Is MatPat in the Fnaf movie? Details explored

With the release of the Five Nights At Freddy's (Fnaf) movie, fans are going gaga over several prominent YouTube personalities making cameo appearances. Among them is The Game Theorists and The Film Theorists host Matthew Robert Patrick, also known as "MatPat." He appeared in a brief scene as a waiter, interacting with the film's main cast.

Here's what the 36-year-old said in the scene in which he starred:

"Hey! Welcome to Sparky's! Could I set you folks up with some appetizers? (One of the characters says they'll not be eating) Well, that's no fun! You do realize that lunch is the most important meal of the day? (Another character responds by saying, 'That's breakfast') Some people say that."

MatPat even made a reference to his iconic phrase in the Fnaf movie, saying:

"But, you know, it's just a theory."

"Everything does come full circle" - Netizens enthralled by MatPat's cameo in the Fnaf movie

MatPat's surprise appearance in the Fnaf movie was trending on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. One user referred to the YouTuber's statement, in which he claimed he was not invited to act in the film.

They made a lighthearted comment, writing:

Another fan referred to MatPat as a "genius":

X user @grifterstaubin stated that the scene in which the YouTuber appeared was their favorite:

Meanwhile, on the r/GameTheorists subreddit, Redditor u/InspectionBig11 stated that "everything came full circle." They added:

"MatPat! You have tricked us all! I just wanted to come on here to say as a huge fan of you and FNAF, seeing you get to have a role in this movie was really just so special. Getting to say your line as well, a line we've heard so many times over the past eight years with this franchise was surreal. Everything does come full circle. Glad you and Scott got to put your heads together and we all can't wait to hear about this experience! Hope you're as proud as we are!"

Here are some more reactions from Reddit:

In addition to MatPat, YouTubers such as Cory "CoryxKenshin," Ryan "8-BitRyan," Rhys "Razzbowski," and Brendan "FusionZGamer" also made cameo appearances in the film.