"Hit a puddle today and it hit the plate" - xQc reveals he damaged his new $300,000 Lamborghini, debunks rumors going viral on X

On October 11, 2023, Felix "xQc" revealed that he had damaged his brand-new supercar. For context, on September 25, 2023, the internet star disclosed that he had purchased a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, reportedly worth $300,000. He showcased the vehicle for the first time on October 1 and stated that it reminded him of the car that he drove in GTA RP:

"Yeah, yellow has always been my color. Like, ever since I was a kid, growing up, I always liked yellow. Even when I played... you know what, chat? It kind of reminded me a little bit about GTA RP. Chat, it reminded me of GTA RP because that was the car I got in the game. And, I was like, 'You know what? That actually looks pretty similar.'"

During a livestream earlier today, fans shared a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), implying that xQc had seemingly destroyed the Italian supercar. The French-Canadian personality debunked the rumors, stating:

"This chat is so f**king dumb, dude! Guys, this is not real. This is not real! Okay?"

xQc then disclosed that he had damaged a cover on his Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica after driving over a puddle. He elaborated:

"Guys, listen. There is a cover under the lip of the car and it goes around. Okay? Like, a plate. And, I hit a puddle today and it hit the plate. It doesn't break anything. I just did that, you know? So, anyway. It's not busted. It's not!"

"Does lil bro not know he's supposed to dodge potholes?" - Fans react to xQc discussing how he damaged his Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

The former Overwatch pro's revelation about his Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica elicited quite a lot of reactions in the YouTube comments section. One viewer wondered if xQc had finally gotten his driving license:

Others, meanwhile, wanted the content creator to purchase a Porsche GT3RS:

YouTube user @SonGoku-xz8mm made a comment in jest, writing:

"Does lil bro not know he's supposed to dodge potholes?"

Timestamp: 02:57:40

xQc is a Twitch streamer from Laval, Quebec, with over 11.9 million followers on his channel. He is also well-known for his Just Chatting and IRL content, and he recently took part in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 as a goalkeeper.