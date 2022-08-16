Hafþór Björnsson checks out Sodapoppin’s Porsche 911 GT3, explains why he would never buy it

Icelandic personality Hafþór Björnsson, also known as Thor, got together with Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" during a recent livestream and took the opportunity to check out Chance "Sodapoppin's" sportscar, Porsche 911 GT3.

After sitting inside it and revving the engine, Hafþór provided his views on the exotic sportscar. He initially mentioned that the car was very "cool," however, he would never buy it since it was very small for his stature.

Following this, Nmplol recommended that the professional strongman check his Nissan GTR, which he claimed would be suitable for the latter.

Hafþór Björnsson checks out streamers' exotic cars and provides his views

Hafþór has been making headlines ever since he got on a call with One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" a earlier this month. A few days later, he joined the ongoing streamer fitness camp known as Camp Knut and began coaching and training several Twitch content creators.

Before starting the streamer fitness camp, Hafþór made an appearance on Nmplol’s Twitch channel earlier today. At the two-hour mark of the stream, Nick spiced up the broadcast by showcasing his Nissan GTR and Sodapoppin's Porsche 911 GT3 to the "World's Strongest Man."

Thor wondered out loud if he could fit into the sportscar, and Norwegian bodybuilder and Twitch streamer Knut mentioned that the former would be required to make some adjustments to fit inside.

Hafþór Björnsson struggled a bit to fit inside the Porsche 911 GT3 and adjusted the steering wheel to make himself comfortable. Knut instructed the strongman on how to start the racecar and soon enough, the latter began revving it.

After spending a few minutes inside the car, Hafþór got out, albeit with some struggle, and provided thoughts on purchasing it for himself, saying:

"Oh god! It's a cool car, but I would never buy myself one because it's just too small for me."

Timestamp: 02:50:24

Nmplol then asked Hafþór Björnsson to try the Nissan GTR next and claimed that the racecar was similar to the Nissan Maxima. He said:

"Yeah, this one (pointing at Nissan GTR) should be a lot easier for you. This is literally, essentially, a Nissan Maxima. You can put the seat back and everything, if you want. A little bit of an upgrade."

After firing up the Nissan GTR and sitting inside for a couple of minutes, Hafþór Björnsson got out, more easily this time, and provided his views on the car, saying:

"Lot more comfortable and a lot more power. Oh s**t! A lot more power!

Fans react to Hafþór Björnsson checking out exotic cars

Fans present on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail were amused to see how Hafþór managed to fit inside the racecars. Here are some of the most relevant fan comments:

Aside from being a professional actor who was featured in HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones, Hafþór is also a Twitch personality who started livestreaming on the purple platform in 2020. He currently has 213,764 followers and averages more than 6.6k viewers per stream.

