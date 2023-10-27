Is Markiplier in the Fnaf movie? All you need to know

The highly anticipated horror film Five Nights At Freddy's, or Fnaf, has finally been released, with the internet going crazy over various cameos. However, one of the most frequently asked questions online is about the prominent YouTuber Mark "Markiplier." Readers should note that the 34-year-old personality did not appear in the Fnaf film.

In this article, we'll explore why Markiplier couldn't appear in the movie.

YouTuber Markiplier explains why he has not appeared in the Fnaf movie

In a YouTube livestream titled FAZBEAR NIGHTS, Markiplier officially announced that he was not a part of the Five Nights At Freddy's movie. At the seven-minute mark, the content creator said:

"I did want to say, straight-up, without any qualification - I am not going to be in the Five Nights At Freddy's movie. And, I know that's crushing and I know that is disappointing, and I know there's a lot of people that really were hoping that would be the case... but I wanted to say, unequivocally, that unfortunately, I am not."

Mark claimed there was nothing "malicious" behind his decision not to appear in the live-action Five Nights At Freddy's:

"It is not anything malicious, it is not being snubbed. It is not anything like that. I don't want anyone to think that. It is simply a matter... it is not anything like that."

Timestamp: 00:06:55

Mariplier confirmed that the long-awaited collaboration was supposed to happen. However, plans fell through due to a "conflict of schedule" because Fnaf and his film, Iron Lung, were being shot at the same time:

"It was supposed to happen. There was a time that was supposed to occur and, unfortunately, and I saw this a coming a while away. But unfortunately... the Five Nights At Freddy's movie and my movie, Iron Lung, were being filmed at the exact same time... it just so happened to be a conflict of schedule."

What did fans say about Markiplier's confirmation of not appearing in the Fnaf movie?

The YouTube comments section featured over 4,200 reactions. While some hoped to see the content creator in the sequel to Five Nights At Freddy's live-action movie, others stated that him starring and directing his own feature film is a "bigger opportunity."

Here's a snapshot of some relevant comments:

YouTube community reacts to Markiplier's confirmation (Image via Markiplier/YouTube)

While Markiplier did not appear in the Fnaf movie, Matthew Robert Patrick, popularly known as "MatPat," made a cameo as a waiter in one of the scenes.