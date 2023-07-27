Is CoryxKenshin alive? Google death claim sends fans into a meltdown 

Fans of CoryxKenshin have been left disturbed after rumours of the YouTuber passing away appeared online. Initially, screenshots of Google claiming that the content creator had died appeared online. This led to ‘CoryxKenshin dead’ trending on Google, leaving followers anxious. Many have taken to social media to express concern. Since no official reports of him dying have appeared online, one can assume that he is still alive.

Twitter user @eauqq was one of the many netizens who shared a screenshot of Google claiming that CoryxKenshin had passed away. The website noted that he died on July 16. At the time of writing this article, Google did not suggest that he had died.

Rumors of the YouTuber passing away spread like wildfire online (Image via Twitter)

Netizens have flooded the internet with tweets and comments to raise awareness to the death claims. Others are also taking to social networking sites to express shock over the announcement. A few tweets regarding his death read:

Rumors of the YouTuber passing away spread like wildfire online (Image via Twitter)

Rumors of the YouTuber passing away spread like wildfire online (Image via Twitter)

CoryxKenshin is a victim of an internet death hoax

Considering his popularity online, the internet personality’s team would have released a statement if he had died in reality. Neither have they or family members announced the same. No news outlet has also claimed that he died. Hence, it is safe to say that he is still alive.

It seems like the screenshot of Google claiming that the Detroit-native has died was created using photoshop. However, how the claim of his passing away originated remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

A news outlet claimed that internet users believe that CoryxKenshin has died because he has not uploaded on TikTok since last year. He has also remained silent on Twitter since May, which only left fans worried that he may have died.

However, it is important to note that the content creator has remained active on other social media sites including YouTube and Instagram. Just four weeks ago, he uploaded a video titled- Reacting to the Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Trailer to his YouTube channel where he has amassed nearly 17 million subscribers.

It seems like CoryxKenshin is simply taking some time away from the internet. One cannot assume that he has died purely because he has not appeared online recently.

It appears like the vlogger is a victim of an internet death hoax. He is not the first person to fall victim to the dark social media trend. Several other YouTubers and celebrities including Shane Dawson, Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled amongst others were rumored to have passed away when they were and are very much alive.

It is important to verify important information from credible news outlets or the subject of the stories themselves.

Since nobody has confirmed that he has died, it is safe to assume that CoryxKenshin is alive. No cause of death was also available online, making the announcement more peculiar.

The YouTuber is best known for producing video games content online. His most popular video which has amassed 42 million views is titled- LEBRON JAMES THE HORROR GAME. The same was released in February 2019. He has amassed over five million followers on TikTok and three million followers on Instagram.