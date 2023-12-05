IShowSpeed jokes that he “might not even be alive” when GTA 6 releases in 2025

Rockstar Games officially released the first trailer for GTA 6 sooner than expected, leaving the internet in a frenzy. YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" joined the ranks of prominent content creators who reacted to the viral phenomenon on December 5, 2023. After watching the one-minute 30-second video, the Ohio native exclaimed joyfully.

However, after learning that the highly anticipated open-world title would be released in 2025, IShowSpeed became visibly disheartened. Making a lighthearted remark that he "might not even be alive" by the time GTA 6 releases, the recent unbanned Twitch personality said:

"2025 - are you serious, bro? I'mma be, like, 50 years old! I might not even be alive! Oh, my god! They're making us wait so long! Oh s**t! Oh, my god! 2025! 2025, chat?! 2025, are you serious?! We're going to be old! 2025, y'all."

Sharing his thoughts on the game, IShowSpeed added:

"I ain't going to lie, this game looks insane, bro! All jokes aside, bro, this game looks insane, dog! This game looks dead a*s insane, bro. All jokes aside, bro."

Expand Tweet

"His reactions are always top-notch" - Netizens chime in on IShowSpeed's reaction to GTA 6 releasing in 2025

Timestamp: 02:51:30

X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert's post featuring IShowSpeed's reaction to GTA 6 releasing in 2025 was trending on the social media platform. One fan commented that Rockstar Games "finally fixed" the character models:

X user @Hvitdvergen's comment on the in-game models (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another fan urged the game developer to release GTA 6 "now" and to continue development in the game as a service model (Gaas), similar to Epic Games' Fortnite:

X user @MrGabriel_0 wanted Rockstar Games to release the highly anticipated title "now" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @Tioluwalope0 chimed in on IShowSpeed's reaction by writing:

"His reactions are always top-notch."

X user @Tioluwalope0's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, one community member speculated that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game would be the "most-detailed" title with the "best graphics":

X user @EDFRespect's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Some more relevant fan reactions from the conversation thread (Image via Drama Alert/X)

With the release of the first trailer, it is now confirmed that GTA 6 takes place in Vice City. You may be interested in reading up on some things that you might have missed in the GTA 6 trailer.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.