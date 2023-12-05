5 things you might have missed from the leaked GTA 6 trailer

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have officially released the highly anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The trailer was released sooner than expected due to leaks on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. With the first-ever look at the next installment of the most popular open-world title, here are five things you might have missed from the GTA 6 trailer.

The first trailer of GTA 6 includes intriguing aspects like new hair physics, detailed NPC animations, superior graphics, and more

1) New hair physics

Lucia and Jason, GTA 6's new protagonists, were introduced in the one-minute, 30-second trailer. Along with them, a slew of new and distinctive characters were unveiled, each with visibly enhanced facial features. One standout feature was the characters' hair and the new physics engine that powered it.

Whether it was the prison warden or groups of people strolling on the beach, the characters' hair was as realistic as possible. In one of the scenes, Lucia was seen joyfully riding an open-top car with her hair naturally interacting with the environment:

Lucia's hair interacts with the natural environment in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Given that the GTA franchise is well-known for including a wide range of character customization options, including the ability to change one's haircut, it will be interesting to see what GTA 6 has in store for players.

2) Social media plays a big role

Another intriguing feature shown in the game's first trailer was social media. A compilation of short videos played at the 41-second mark, similar to what players find in the real world on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Here's a list of all social media handles mentioned in the trailer:

DadBodSquad

OfficialPOACH

have.a.vice.day

PlanetLeonidaMan

GeneralCustardCannon

YoMammazJammer

LuchaLibreFan

@HighRollerzMag

An example of the implementation of social media in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games/YouTube)

In another instance, characters were seen hosting a livestream on an in-game social media platform at a car meet. Here's a screenshot of it from the trailer:

A moment from the trailer where characters were seen hosting a livestream (Image via Rockstar Games/YouTube)

3) Animals and birds

The GTA 6 trailer featured a variety of animals and birds. The first instance was seen at the 13-second mark when the developer displayed a beach in Vice City. A flock of birds was seen flying over the premises before the camera panned to the in-game characters.

Just a few moments later, at the 21-second mark, flamingos were seen flying and roaming around in what appeared to be a swamp zone:

Birds that were seen in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games/YouTube)

Additionally, the presence of crocodiles in GTA 6 has been confirmed, as security footage of an in-game convenience store showed the reptile entering the premises:

A crocodile was seen entering a store in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games/YouTube)

4) Detailed NPC animations

As mentioned earlier, a wide variety of in-game characters or NPCs (non-player characters) were showcased in the trailer. The NPCs appeared to have a lot more details than the previous entries. At the 38-second mark, a female character posed for what appeared to be a photograph, with the movement being quite fluid:

NPC animations were detailed quite a lot in the GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games/YouTube)

5) Superior sky/weather graphics

Last but not least, the graphics in the official first trailer of the game looked phenomenal. Everything, from the skybox to the in-game environment, appeared as realistic as possible. While the majority of the video revealed the day portion of the title, some aspects did show how Vice City would look at night:

A scene of nighttime in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games/YouTube)

One of the in-game social media clips gave players a glimpse of what the environment would look like during rainy weather. Here's a snapshot:

A glimpse of what in-game rainy weather would look like (Image via Rockstar Games/YouTube)

Additionally, Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch in 2025. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest news about the game.

