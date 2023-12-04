"It's Happening": GTA 6 fans react to trailer link shared by Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 trailer is not too far away, and Rockstar Games just shared the official link to the upcoming YouTube video. Fans are already extremely excited for what will come on December 5. The studio sharing the link, which also works as an official countdown, has got the people over the moon. Since there's not much time left before the trailer drops, the tweet received several reactions from fans.

Many are ecstatic that Rockstar shared the link with everyone so that no one has to waste even a second to watch the trailer. Fans are also sending non-stop reactions to show their support for the upcoming video. While the comment section is currently not accessible, people have taken to social media to share their joy.

Fans share their happiness over Rockstar sharing the GTA 6 trailer link

As mentioned, Rockstar Games quoted their previous tweet that revealed the trailer release date and attached a link to the YouTube video, which will go live on December 5 at 9 AM ET. In response, fans shared their views, as shown below:

"WE ARE SO EXCITED. AHHHHHH" - GTA News

"we will be watching" - CharlieIntel

"YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO ITS TIMEEEEEE" - Synth Potato

Along with these reactions, others have commented how the YouTube video doesn't reveal any additional information about what Rockstar has planned. It simply says:

Watch Trailer 1: Tuesday, December 5 at 9 AM ET"

The thumbnail is also the image the studio shared on X with fans. While this move sends mixed signals, fans are hopeful about the trailer video and expect to get some answers that Rockstar has been keeping for so many years.

There are some other hilarious tweets by the fans that are keeping the mood lively for everybody. One such post by DomTheBomb conveys the feeling quite well.

Others have also chipped in and are sharing funny images to express their love and support for the upcoming trailer.

It also comes as a surprise because Rockstar is quite active this time and interacting with the community quite well. Fans are thankful that the studio is sharing the trailer links and other information regularly to keep the community in the loop.

A lot is riding on the upcoming GTA 6 trailer as fans expect Rockstar Games to disclose the setting and the protagonists through the video. However, it is also possible that they will only reveal a small amount of such information and withhold the rest for later.

Fans are still excited to see how much the studio will reveal tomorrow and what if they decide to tell more about the plot and the characters and locations that might make an appearance in GTA 6.

