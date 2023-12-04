GTA 6 leaked footage: Everything disclosed by the alleged leak

GTA 6 just got leaked on the internet once again, and this time, it was on TikTok. The leaked footage shows some gameplay preview, and although the original clip was removed soon after it was uploaded, it stayed up long enough for the internet to record it. According to rumors, the leak came from the son of an influential person at Rockstar North.

Here's everything that GTA fans want to know about the leak, including how it came out, who may have leaked it, and what the footage showed.

Note: This article is based on rumors and the information present is thus suspect. The leaker's identity and the clip's authenticity have not been confirmed yet.

Everything revealed in the GTA 6 TikTok leak

The GTA 6 TikTok leak was made by a user on the platform named @azzarossi. It gives a glimpse into a massive city, which is allegedly none other than Vice City. The leaker might have originally uploaded more videos, but only one remains on the internet.

To explain in brief, the video shows what looks like a suburban or even residential section of a massive city. The background is dominated by towering skyscrapers in what looks to be a downtown area. Unlike Los Santos and Blaine County in Grand Theft Auto 5, the entire scenery here is dominated by the cityscape, which can be seen as far as the draw distance can render.

Now, in the foreground, there seems to be a massive freeway going over this residential or possibly even industrial district. There's a billboard next to it, which seems to be a reused model of a Pißwasser billboard present in Grand Theft Auto 5. Fans and internet sleuths have pointed out that this is specifically the Pißwasser Lifeinvader ad.

Some believe the alleged leak is a scene taken from GTA 5 itself, with the freeway and the billboard both being present in the game. However, although the leak's authenticity can't be proved, this theory is clearly wrong, as the city depicted here isn't Los Santos. Besides, the billboard might just be a placeholder or simply a callback to GTA 5.

Other internet investigators compared the footage with the 2022 GTA 6 leak, which revealed actual gameplay footage. They found that the skyline lines up with another video where Jason, one of the main characters, is on the other end of the city, directly behind the skyscrapers.

Who leaked the GTA 6 footage?

As mentioned before, the leak came from a TikTok account named @azzarossi. However, they allegedly claimed to be a friend of Aaron Garbut's son. Some believe it may be the son himself who is pretending to be a friend just to conceal his identity.

Aaron Garbut is the head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North right now. He's been working there since 1996 when it wasn't owned by Take-Two and was called DMA Design. Garbut has served as the Art Director for nearly every Grand Theft Auto game, starting with GTA 3, as well as some other classic Rockstar titles like Manhunt, Max Payne, and Red Dead Redemption.

Since the leaks came from such an important person at Rockstar, many believe it was intentional. However, at the moment, there's no way to verify if the leaks are even real, if Garbut or his son was somehow involved, or if they were intentional.

To find out more, fans will have to patiently wait for the trailer to come out on December 5, at 9 AM ET (Eastern Time).

