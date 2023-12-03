Aaron Garbut: Father of the alleged teen behind GTA 6 leaked video incident

The recent GTA 6 leak that surfaced on TikTok revealed what appears to be gameplay footage of Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title. There have been reports that the alleged leaker is the son of Aaron Garbut, an employee at Rockstar North. However, following the leak, many GTA fans have been wondering who Garbut is.

This article provides a brief description of the man and his position at Rockstar.

Who is Aaron Garbut, and how is he relevant in the GTA 6 leaks?

Aaron Garbut is currently the head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North. He joined the company in 1996 when Take-Two Interactive hadn't even acquired it, during which it was called DMA Design.

He's one of the biggest names in the company and has served as Art Director on almost every major Rockstar project, especially the GTA series. These are the titles that he is listed as having contributed to, according to IMDb:

Grand Theft Auto 3 (2001)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

Manhunt (2003)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (2005)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006)

Grand Theft Auto 4 (2008)

Grand Theft Auto 4: The Lost and Damned (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009)

Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City (2009)

Red Dead Redemption (2010)

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare (2010)

Max Payne 3 (2012)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (2013)

Grand Theft Auto Online (2013)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

Red Dead Online (2019)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition (2021)

The GTA 6 TikTok leak was revealed by a user named @azzarossi. It shows a particular section of what looks like Vice City, with the city skyline in the background and a freeway in the foreground. According to some sources, the leaker claimed to be a friend of Garbut's son. Others have pointed out that it might be the son himself.

Neither the authenticity of the leak nor the identity of the leaker has been verified. As such, there's a possibility Aaron Garbut may not even be remotely related to the incident. Most of the GTA 6 map leaks, for example, have been proven fake, although the 2022 leaks were from the early stages of the game's development.

Nevertheless, fans began speculating on what this means for Garbut, with some saying that he may get fired. Others, however, pointed out that even if the leak is real, he is too important to be relieved of his duties.

Meanwhile, some fans have a theory that the leak might not have been unintentional in the first place, especially since it's coming from such an important person at Rockstar. Such leaks may be worth the hype right now, considering the GTA 6 trailer is just a day away.

