The GTA 6 leak has already become the meme dynamo

A fresh leak regarding GTA 6 has made its way to the internet just as the title is on the verge of getting its first trailer. It shows gameplay footage that gives a preview into what Vice City will look like and has apparently been leaked by none other than a Rockstar North employee's son. However, ever since the leak began circulating on the internet, GTA fans have been making memes about the whole situation.

Most of the memes focus on how Rockstar will react to the leak, with many jokingly saying that they might respond by delaying or even canceling the game purely out of spite.

GTA 6 fans are making memes out of the recent leak

The recent GTA 6 TikTok leak was allegedly leaked by the son of Aaron Garbut, the current head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North. Garbut has been working at the company since 1996 and has served as Art Director for most of the Grand Theft Auto titles.

Many fans jokingly remarked that his son would be getting "disowned" for leaking the video. Players should note that at this point, it's not been confirmed if it was indeed Garbut's son who shared the leak. Some sources claim that the leaker is not the son but rather one of his friends.

Fans are making fun of how Rockstar would react to the leak (Image via X/@JasonGtaa)

Others quickly made up memes depicting some hilarious made-up scenarios about Rockstar's reaction to the leaks. The above post, for example, is a photoshopped image of Rockstar Games' official X handle (@RockstarGames) getting infuriated by the leaks and posting a profanity-filled message where they threaten to delay the game indefinitely.

Many are jokingly claiming how Rockstar will now cancel the game (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Another similar photoshopped meme shows them saying instead that they're now canceling GTA 6 because of this fiasco. On the other hand, some X users believe Rockstar might reveal the trailer early because of the leaks.

Meanwhile, others think that Rockstar might reveal the logo today if they were to follow the same marketing strategy as that of Red Dead Redemption 2.

In light of the situation, one X user (@beastxsv91) likened Rockstar to Agent 47 from Hitman, suggesting that their rage has reached the point of murder.

Another user shared a GIF of an angry Gordon Ramsey, implying that Rockstar is in a bad mood right now.

One of the funniest memes claims that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be delayed until 2029 and that World War 3 will begin immediately afterward.

If the current leak is true, this would be the second time that players got to have a look at the upcoming game before its planned reveal. The 2022 GTA 6 leaks made headlines when it revealed gameplay footage during development. It offered fans an idea of what the setting, Vice City, and the main characters, Jason and Lucia, would look like.

As some of the memes have suggested, the worst-case scenario right now would be if Rockstar delayed GTA 6, which is highly unlikely. Considering that the game has already taken years to develop, it is even less likely that they will decide to scrap it.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is officially slated to be released on December 5, 2023, at 9 AM ET (Eastern Time), as revealed by Rockstar earlier. Players are expecting to catch a glimpse of the city, the characters, and more in the video.

