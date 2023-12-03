Why is GTA 6 taking so long to come out: Everything known so far

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time, but it has been in development for a long time. Fans have been waiting and are wondering why the next installment in the series is taking so long to come out.

This is a genuine query because the studio used to churn out games regularly but suddenly took a long break after releasing Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013. While they did roll out Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, there were no details about the next Grand Theft Auto title.

The only information revealed was about the game being in active development a few years back. Ever since, there have only been leaks about the title and what it might offer.

As Rockstar Games is set to release the first official trailer of GTA 6 on December 5, 2023, we will look at some reasons why the title got delayed and when it might roll out.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion, rumors, and other speculations.

GTA 6 being highly advanced could be the biggest reason behind the delay

In a tweet some time ago, Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 is under active development. They also stated that the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series will be groundbreaking and create a new standard for the video game industry. This seems to be turning out true, as seen in the recent GTA 6 TikTok leak.

So, it is natural that the developer is taking their sweet time to add various skills, gameplay mechanics, and features in GTA 6 to make it better than anything players have ever experienced before. While Grand Theft Auto 5 was already quite good, it still lacked certain features that would make it "groundbreaking."

Apart from this, the development of Red Dead Redemption 2 also pushed the deadline for Grand Theft Auto 6 back. RDR 2 is one of the best titles from Rockstar so far. It is more technically advanced than all the previous Grand Theft Auto titles, with extremely good NPC AI, water and character physics, and much more.

It is rumored that the studio had to pool all its resources as well as the development team to create this masterpiece. So, it only makes sense that Grand Theft Auto 6 got delayed. However, this provides Rockstar with more experience and will allow them to implement all these features and a lot more in the upcoming title.

Other big reasons behind Grand Theft Auto 6's delay

A lot of players also blame Rockstar for focusing too much on GTA Online and ignoring the development of the next installment. There is some truth to this because the studio has rolled out various versions of the game for different consoles. This has inevitably generated billions of dollars for the company.

On top of that, a lot of veteran developers and other important Rockstar staff have left the company for certain reasons. The departure of prominent figures like Lazlow Jones, co-founder Dan Houser, and Michael Unsworth surely slowed down the production and development of GTA 6.

However, since Rockstar is rolling the first trailer of the game on December 5, 2023, fans are expecting to hear some concrete information about the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6. Also, going by the GTA 6 leaks, the upcoming game is expected to break all previous records.

