Everything you need to know before the GTA 6 trailer drops

The GTA 6 trailer is scheduled to be released at 9 AM ET on December 5, 2023, but there are a few things that everyone should know before Rockstar Games drops it. There are tons of rumors and leaks circulating across the internet, and new ones keep surfacing almost every other day. While it does allow the community to stay hyped about the upcoming title, it also creates a lot of confusion.

The latest GTA 6 leak from TikTok created ripples across the Grand Theft Auto community as fans got a glimpse of the alleged map that will be featured in the game. However, this is just one of the many things that fans should know about.

This article will dive into the topic and share some information about the upcoming title.

The protagonist duo, smart AI, and several other things that may be a part of GTA 6

While the leaked gameplay videos and images claim several things, not everything will be a part of GTA 6. There are certain reasons why most fans believe that Rockstar will take a different route with the upcoming installment in the series.

However, these leaks have helped the community to speculate and find out certain things that will probably be a part of the game.

1) The first female protagonist

The most important thing that most fans need to know is that GTA 6 will most likely have the first-ever female protagonist of the series - Lucia. Until now, we only had dandy and rough hardcore males playing the main characters, trying to rob banks, murdering NPCs, and more.

This will bring a nice change of pace for the series and allow the players to experience the GTA games from a different angle. It is also possible that Rockstar may add certain features to suit the gameplay and give it some sort of twist.

2) There could be a protagonist duo

This is what the protagonist duo will probably look like in the game (Image via X)

While Lucia could be the first-ever female protagonist of the series, she might not be alone in the game. Leaked gameplay footage has revealed a male character called Jason who is somehow connected to Lucia and might be the second protagonist of the game.

Jason was present in the leaked gameplay footage and can be seen firing weapons and walking across the map. Fans are hoping that Rockstar handles the duo better than they did the protagonist trio of Grand Theft Auto 5.

3) There might be multiple cities in the game

The recent GTA 6 map leak has hinted that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title may feature multiple cities. Fans have been speculating for a long time that the next title may go back to Vice City as it is the one that never made a comeback after the initial game.

Another leak has hinted that apart from Vice City, Grand Theft Auto 6 might also have two other major locations along with several smaller ones. So, it will be great if the trailer discloses this information.

4) Enhanced AI

One of the leaked footage displayed a high-speed chase where the police AI seem to be performing better than it has ever before. The cops in the GTA games are not known for being smart. So, it will be a fresh change for the players to feel threatened by them.

According to some people, the cops will identify the protagonist's vehicle and re-start a chase if they somehow escape the initial one. If this turns out to be true, then it will be a great overhaul of the current police AI.

5) Better graphics and features

Rockstar Games promised the fans that the upcoming title will become a benchmark for future video games. To do this, they are working on improving the graphics and adding several advanced features to set it apart from other titles.

The upcoming trailer will be the first step in displaying if the developers were able to keep their word and implement any of the things that they promised the fans. Apart from the graphics, they also stated that the game will be much more optimized than anything that anyone has played before.

A lot of things will be revealed once the trailer drops on December 5, allowing the players to judge the future of the game.

