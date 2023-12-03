GTA 6 will reportedly have a performance mode capable of 4k or 1440p

The new GTA 6 leak is again trending on the internet, and fans are trying to decrypt as much information from it as they can. According to YouTuber NikTek, the recently leaked footage on TikTok revealed that this title might have a performance mode capable of running it at 1440p (upscaled to 4K) or at 1440p (upscaled).

While the original leak was taken down, it still seems to be resurfacing on social media platforms like X ahead of the game’s trailer release.

GTA 6 leaked footage discloses new possible details about the upcoming game

As can be seen in the post above, NikTek shared their analysis of the GTA 6 TikTok leak and pointed out a small text written on it that they claimed read:

“Performance 1440p 2160p.”

They concluded that this means the Rockstar’s upcoming game will have a performance mode based on the latest GTA 6 leaks. Below is the clip that allegedly leaked the game and this information ahead of its trailer release:

While this video is only a few seconds long, fans can notice a couple of things, including the Pisswasser sign, new buildings, new cars, new highways, and the open-world view from a distance. It's worth noting that the GTA 6 map leak suggests that Vice City might return as the next location in this series.

Some gamers even pointed out that the entire footage could have been captured from a new Xbox or PS5 Pro devkit. While there’s not much information to believe this speculation at this point, one insider claimed the leak to be legit.

Matheusvictorbr- claimed on X on December 3 that the footage leaked on TikTok is real. Here’s what their post says when translated:

“...I have since confirmed this afternoon from inside sources, and they have told me that,..., today's 15-second leak is real...Rockstar Games will not respond to this event, Tuesday's Trailer will cover this damaging leak.”

Fans are requested to take every rumor and speculation with a grain of salt and wait for the official trailer to be released on December 5, 2023.

