GTA 6 fans wish to see RDR2's Serial Killer-like side quests

Even though GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated titles from Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption is regarded as one of their best projects so far. Not only does the game have amazing graphics, but it also includes numerous features that make it remarkably immersive and realistic. However, players waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 would like the developers to add something specific to the upcoming title - Serial Killer quests.

These side missions were some of the most interesting tasks that players could undertake in RDR 2. The atmosphere surrounding these quests was fascinating, keeping players on the edge of their seats.

Naturally, fans have been expecting similar quests in GTA 6 too. Apart from the story's perspective, the gore and violence surrounding these quests were also quite thrilling. Let's dive further into the topic and check out what the fans have to say.

GTA 6 fans would like RDR 2 level of gore and Serial Killer-type missions in the upcoming title

Among the various Red Dead Redemption 2 features that fans would like to see in GTA 6, gore and violence are one of them. Even though the title is already quite generous with this feature, Serial Killer quests like American Dreams Stranger Mission elevated the gameplay to new heights.

While there is not much known about the main plot of Grand Theft Auto 6, fans are speculating it would revolve around the protagonist duo and their struggles in the criminal world.

Here are some of the replies and fan reactions on this topic:

Comment byu/Automatic_Concern951 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Comment byu/Automatic_Concern951 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Comment byu/Automatic_Concern951 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Comment byu/Automatic_Concern951 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

A screenshot of one of the replies to the original post (Image via xDreeganx/Reddit)

Since rumors about the GTA 6 trailer 2 coming out soon are making the rounds on the internet, fans would like at least a hint of a similar Serial Killer-type side mission in the title. The game is supposedly set in Florida, where there have been several real-life incidents related to psychopaths. This would allow Rockstar to base the missions on actual events.

It would be interesting to see how the studio balances the elements of horror and the violence in RDR 2. Since most of the Serial Killer missions in RDR 2 are found randomly, fans may not enjoy the hand-holding in GTA 6 when it comes to leading players to tasks and helping in completing them.

As mentioned earlier, Grand Theft Auto 6 seems to be set in Florida and there are bound to be several Florida Man moments in the game. It won't be surprising if players run into psychopaths and serial killers along the way.

Check out our other Grand Theft Auto 6 articles:

Anita Ward and GTA 6 || Trailer 2 hype increased || Anita Ward Spotify banner changes to GTA 6 logo || A+ level teasing for trailer 2 || RDR 2 missions in GTA 6 || Trailer 2 release date rumor || Leaked features ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Would you like to have some serial killer missions in GTA 6? Yes, absolutely Nah, not really 0 votes