5 Red Dead Redemption 2 missions GTA 6 should redo

While GTA 6 is a highly anticipated title, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of Rockstar Games' most popular games and will continue to do so for many reasons. Not only was it leaps and bounds ahead of other Grand Theft Auto titles in terms of graphics and gameplay mechanics, but it also has a compelling story that struck your heartstrings.

RDR 2 also has several excellent missions. Hence, fans want the studio to add them to GTA 6 in some way or another. While it is impossible and impractical to redo all these missions, the developers could go with some popular ones.

This article lists five missions from Red Dead Redemption 2 that Rockstar Games could add to the upcoming title.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 missions from Red Dead Redemption 2 that can be added to GTA 6

1) Pouring Forth Oil IV

Trains have been a part of most of the Grand Theft Auto games. However, Pouring Forth Oil IV from Red Dead Redemption is one of the most exciting missions involving this mode of transport in any of the Rockstar titles.

Like any other mission in the game, robbing a train and its passengers sounds straightforward, but is not. While the goal remains the same, armed guards are on the vehicle, and the whole situation becomes an action-packed sequence from an old wild-west movie. However, it'd be cool if GTA 6 redid this mission and added some twists.

2) Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern

While several gameplay mechanics and features in Red Dead Redemption 2 could be added to GTA 6, the Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern is one mission that every fan would like to see recreated in the upcoming title.

Not only is it a highly cinematic masterpiece, but the overall mission structure, along with the combat and the whole gang riding to the Braithwaite Manor and later burning it down, oozes epicness. It would be interesting to see GTA 6 redoing this mission in its own way and giving it a new twist.

3) Welcome to the New World

While there are several epic and crazy missions fans want to see in GTA 6 from the older games, Welcome to the New World from RDR 2 is one of the perfect missions to kick off the upcoming title.

While Arthur and the gang are stranded on an island, players need to find a way to meet with others and escape the hostile place. However, they get abused on their way and need to fight to keep their lives. Rockstar Games can recreate this mission in Grand Theft Auto 6 when introducing a new island or a location.

4) Hell Hath No Fury

The Guarma arc of RDR 2 has several dramatic missions and sequences, but Hell Hath No Fury takes the cake for being one of the most epic out of the bunch. When the locals help Arthur to get off the island, they get attacked and bombarded on their way, creating mayhem.

On top of that, using the deadly cannon to take out the ship was one of the coolest things players can do in the game. While the GTA series has some tough missions, there has never been a water battle sequence that could match the levels of Hell Hath No Fury. So, Grand Theft Auto 6 has the perfect opportunity to redo this mission and set the bar higher.

5) Country Pursuits

While the Country Pursuits mission in itself is quite interesting and amazing, the ending is what makes it so memorable. After taking out Angelo Bronte, players are targeted by the massive alligator who wants a piece of Arthur.

Since GTA is returning to Vice City and is set in the fictional state of Leonida, the game is bound to have its share of Florida Man moments. So, it would be rather easy for Rockstar Games to recreate the Country Pursuits mission and let a massive alligator chase the protagonists around before they finally put it to rest.

